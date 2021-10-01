Fisk University has new degrees in health science, business

VOL. 45 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 1, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — Fisk University is launching three new academic programs next fall, according to a news release from the historically Black university.

A bachelor of science in kinesiology program will prepare students for careers in exercise science, health and physical education jobs, coaching and sport management, according to the school. A bachelor of science in social work will prepare students to become generalist social work practitioners. The master's degree in executive leadership is an experiential program for those looking to build their leadership skills, learn to apply strategic decision-making and improve employee performance, according to the Nashville, Tennessee-based school.

"Over the past few years, Fisk has made the commitment to expand our academic offerings to keep pace with the global economy and job market and these new programs will do just that," Provost John D. Jones said in a news release.

Applications are available for the new programs for the fall 2022 semester.