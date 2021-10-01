Tennessee increasing child care aid rates for providers

VOL. 45 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 1, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee officials say they are increasing the reimbursement rate the state pays child care providers on behalf of families who need help shouldering the cost of care.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services says child care payment assistance rates will increase by 10% across all categories of care in the Child Care Certificate Program starting Friday.

Families must be enrolled and meet the income and work or education requirements of the program. State officials say the rate increase will help many families save on child care tuition by reducing their share of the cost.

The increase also aims to help child care providers recover from financial losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the same day, the state will start providing 15% rate bonuses to child care agencies who care for children with disabilities or special needs.