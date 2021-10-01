MTSU poll: Statewide growth in second quarter

VOL. 45 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 1, 2021

A new economic report from Middle Tennessee State University shows the state’s housing market continues to show signs of a recovery from the impact of COVID-19.

The MTSU Business and Economic Research Center’s statewide analysis for the second quarter “showed mostly positive outcomes,” with home sales increasing overall from the previous quarter and home prices up from the previous year across the state, noted report author Murat Arik, director of the BERC at MTSU.

• Home Sales: Closings for the Nashville, Knoxville, and Memphis regions had mixed outcomes for the quarter and year. Nashville and Knoxville had decreases in quarterly closings of .01% and 17.6%, while Memphis saw a quarterly increase of 3.5%. When considering annual changes, all three regions in the state experienced growth: Nashville at 25.5%, Knoxville at 20% and Memphis at 28%.

Inventory among the three regions almost uniformly decreased from both quarterly and yearly perspectives. Knoxville saw the only quarterly increase of 18.77%. Nashville and Memphis saw a quarterly decline in inventory by 16% and 3.26%, respectively. Annual changes were strictly negative among Nashville at 54.90%, Knoxville at 48.31%, and Memphis at 33.71%.

• Home Prices: Among the major metropolitan statistical areas in Tennessee, all saw increases in home prices. Morristown, Jackson and Knoxville MSAs had the largest annual growth rate (16.71%, 15.3%, and 15.08%, respectively). All MSAs also saw an increase in home prices from the previous quarter. Morristown, Jackson, and Knoxville MSAs had quarterly growth (6.24%, 8.8%, and 6.8% respectively).

• Single-family and total home permits for Tennessee were more mixed. Single-family permits slightly fell by 0.2%, and total permits rose by 12% since Q1 2021. Both categories of permits saw significant increases since the second quarter of 2020. Single-family permits rose by 36% and total family permits rose by 44%.

Viking Mergers opens office in Nashville

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions has opened an office in Nashville office.

The company was founded in 1996 by Brad and Jay Offerdahl and was established with the vision of providing customized exit strategies and M&A services to middle market business owners. Since their inception, Viking Mergers & Acquisitions has sold over 700 businesses across the Southeast.

The new location will be led by Kyle Kerrigan, serving as managing partner. He joins the team with more than 20 years of business development, finance and operations experience from some of the most respected names in American business. Most recently, he led the successful turnaround of GNC’s Canadian business unit.

LG, Titans partner on community programs

LG Electronics USA has launched a multi-year strategic partnership with the Tennessee Titans to develop community programming and experiential events that celebrate Tennesseans.

More than 1,000 Tennesseans produce LG washing machines at the company’s million-square-foot factory in Clarksville. LG Tennessee just reached another milestone, producing its 2 millionth washing machine since the facility’s grand opening in mid-2019.

As the official home appliance and television partner of the Tennessee Titans, LG Electronics will be experienced by fans through a number of television and digital platforms, including Sunday Sports Extra on local ABC affiliate WKRN-TV, Titans Blitz, The Mike Vrabel Show, the Titans’ “24 Hours” digital campaign, the “Game Recap” on the Titans’ official website, and permanent signage at Nissan Stadium.

WeGo service changes go into effect Oct. 3

Effective Sunday, Oct. 3, WeGo Public Transit will implement systemwide service changes that include expanded service hours and improved frequency of service with more buses on select routes.

These changes reflect customer input and community feedback. Additionally, the WeGo Star and 93 Vanderbilt Shuttle will resume operating three roundtrips during the morning and afternoon peaks, and the route 64 Star Downtown Shuttle resumes service.

Customers can access information, including schedules, via WeGoTransit.com, WeGo Customer Care (615 862-5950) or the Utilize Transit app.

Nashville Yards gets founding partner

Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, risk management and benefits consulting services firm, has entered into a strategic agreement with Southwest Value Partners and AEG, joint venture partners and co-developers of Nashville Yards’ entertainment district and music venue, to become the next founding partner of the 18-acre Nashville Yards.

As a founding partner, a premium and category exclusive designation limited to a select group of corporate entities, Gallagher will gain a visible presence in the development and will serve as Nashville Yards’ exclusive insurance brokerage, benefits consulting and risk management partner. Additionally, Gallagher will join Nashville Yards in organizing a series of philanthropic and service initiatives designed to support regional nonprofits and enhance the downtown community.

Headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, Gallagher has operations in 57 countries and client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world. The company’s largest presence in Middle Tennessee is located in Williamson County, with 235 employees.

Dollar General supports INROADS project

Three companies, including Nashville-based Dollar General, are working together to close the gap for access to education and career opportunities for talent of color.

With their partnership with INROADS, ConocoPhillips, BBVA USA (now a part of PNC) and Dollar General are each supporting the growth of INROADS College Links, a program developed to expose high school youth to STEM, career and leadership skills.

Market expansion in Nashville is being led by Dollar General, which recently partnered with INROADS to promote civic leadership to youth talent.

The INROADS College Links Program is now accepting applications for the 2021-2022 year. To apply, visit INROADS.org/college-links.

Denver company to manage The Retreat

Mission Rock Residential, a Denver-based multifamily property management company, will take on management of The Retreat at Arden Village Apartments in Columbia.

The company was issued the new contract by Hamilton Zanze Real Estate Investments, a value-add real estate investment firm. This represents HZ’s seventh acquisition in Tennessee and sixth in the Nashville metro area.

The community features 228 one- and two-bedroom pet friendly apartment homes, along with shared community amenities such as a 24/7 fitness center and a radiant saltwater pool.

The apartment homes offer spacious floor plans, large closets, wood-style flooring, private patio/balconies, and in-unit washers and dryers.

The Retreat at Arden Village is located at 2477 Palomar Circle and was 97.0% occupied at purchase.

IVX Health completes $100M investment

Brentwood-based IVX Health, a national provider of outpatient infusion centers, has announced the completion of a $100 million Series F minority investment from Great Hill Partners, a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, disruptive companies.

Great Hill joins IVX Health’s existing investors including Linden Structured Capital, McKesson Ventures, Health Velocity Capital and Nueterra Capital.

IVX Health offers an alternative to hospital-based infusion and injection services, transforming the patient experience by providing a superior level of service in a cost-effective, convenient site of care. Its local centers offer guaranteed private suites, large flat screen TVs, high-speed Wi-Fi, leather recliners with chairs for guests and flexible, on-demand scheduling, including evening and weekend appointments.

Operating over 50 infusion centers across 16 markets, IVX Health will immediately utilize the funding to accelerate entry into new markets in 2022 and beyond as it seeks to fulfill its vision of becoming the nation’s preferred destination of pharmaceutical care for patients with complex chronic conditions such as multiple sclerosis, Crohn’s disease and rheumatoid arthritis, among others.

HCA to purchase 5 Utah hospitals

HCA Healthcare, Inc. and Steward Health Care have signed a definitive agreement for HCA Healthcare to acquire the operations of Steward Health Care’s five Utah hospitals.

HCA also entered into an agreement to lease the related real estate from its owner following the expected closing.

The hospitals will become part of HCA Healthcare’s Mountain Division, which includes 11 hospitals in Utah, Idaho and Alaska.

Steward Health Care also operates hospitals in Arizona, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and other closing conditions. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

AimHire recruiting, hiring opens in Nashville

AimHire, a full-service recruiting and staffing agency headquartered in Denver, is coming to Nashville.

The expansion marks growth for the company and mirrors activity in the region.

AimHire’s Nashville office is hiring for internal positions and recruiting for candidates seeking an introduction to Nashville employers. The Nashville office is located at 9005 Overlook Boulevard, Brentwood.

IQTalent adds Diversify to platform

Nashville-based IQTalent Partners, Inc., an on-demand talent acquisition, candidate sourcing and executive search firm, has added Diversify by IQTalent Xchange to its existing talent exchange platform.

Diversify by IQTX enables companies who are focused on recruiting and retaining underrepresented talent to generate an inclusive slate of qualified passive candidates for any open role.

An original market concept, using responsible and advanced artificial intelligence combined with human expertise, Diversify by IQTX allows users to access an inclusive passive candidate marketplace comprised of over 300 million professionals.