With early control of AFC South, Titans can’t let down against 0-3 Jets

Mission accomplished as far as getting a leg up in the AFC South race. By virtue of their victory at home against the Colts Sunday, the Titans have established themselves as the clear early favorite in an AFC South that is severely lacking currently.

At 2-1, it is way too early to declare the Titans division champions, but considering the plights of the other three teams in the South, Tennessee has to like the position it put itself in just three games into the 2021 season.

Houston is in clear rebuilding mode and not planning to play Deshaun Watson with his legal wrangling anytime soon. Yet the Texans are in second place in the division at 1-2.

Elsewhere, the Colts and Jaguars are both winless. Jacksonville, like Houston, is in do-over mode, while the Colts, judging from Sunday, have lots of issues to be resolved on the offensive side of the ball.

For their part, the Titans are happy with the results and where they sit atop the standings. But they are not taking anything for granted this early in the year.

“It is good right now, but we understand it doesn’t really matter,’’ safety Kevin Byard points out. “It is still early in the year. It’s good to be 1-0, don’t get me wrong. But at the end of the day, we have to keep piling on wins, keep piling on wins and just take each team as they come.

“Like I said, we’ve got the Jets coming up next and we have to prepare as hard as we can to go on the road and get a big win.”