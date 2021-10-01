VOL. 45 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 1, 2021

The 52nd Nashville Film Festival. This year’s festival will feature more than 150 films, Creators Conference panels, question and answer sessions, the annual music program and other exclusive content. Various venues (Rocketown, Belmont University’s Johnson Center, Marathon Music Works, Belcourt Theater) and times, as well as online viewing. Through Oct. 6. Information

FRIDAY, OCT. 1

First Friday

This meeting will feature a Hispanic business panel discussing the changing demographics of greater Nashville and its impact. Hear from local entrepreneurs & business leaders on the state of Latino businesses. This program will help attendees understand local and national trends and how they impact businesses in Williamson County. Panelists: Rolando Toyos, M.D., ?owner/founder Toyos Clinic; Yuri Cunza, president and CEO, Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Manuel Cuevas, ?owner/founder Manuel American Design; Anel Flores, owner Stereonashville LLC, Spanish Language Digital Media Platform; Juan Lombera, owner MC Granite Nashville LLC. Williamson, Inc./Power Conference Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Dr., Suite 630. Franklin. Parking: 4000 Rush Street. 8-9 a.m. Fee: Free. Registration required. Information

Chamber 101 Orientation

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and more. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

SATURDAY, OCT. 2

Duck River Cleanup 2021

Help clean a portion of the Duck River and its Maury County access points. Lunch provided to volunteers. Riverwalk Park Boat Ramp, 302 Riverside Drive, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Volunteers can use their own kayak or canoe, stay on land by cleaning an access point or register for a spot on one of the canoes provided. Information: mla.forest@keepmaurybeautiful.com or 931 388-8511

Robertson County Republicans

Topic: Critical Race Theory. Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Blvd., Springfield. Free. Breakfast and networking at 8:30. Meeting at 9 a.m. RSVP suggested. Information

Gallatin Main Street Festival

Annual event on Downtown Gallatin’s Historic Square. Food, music and festivities for the entire family. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Information: greatergallatin@comcast.net or 615 452-5692.

Celebrate Nashville Cultural Festival

This festival celebrates the many cultures represented throughout the city. There will be more than 30 globally inspired food vendors, performances, a world market with handcrafted and imported items, children’s activities and entertainment. Free. Centennial Park, 2500 West End Ave. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, OCT. 5

One Hour Wonder

Quarterly lunch-n-learns providing an opportunity for members to feed their body while fueling their mind. Each session includes lunch and focuses on topics that help strengthen business operations. This month Rene Vander Wielen of Absolute Business Solutions, Ken Lewellyn of Tennessee Small Business Services Inc. and Dustin Littlepage of McMurray, Fox and Associates, PLLC join to discuss “Accounting - Staying Balanced.” Registration is required. Hampton Inn Gallatin, 980 Village Green Crossing, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

Joint Chamber Mixer

Williamson, Inc. Chamber of Commerce and Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce have partnered to bring you the annual mixer, providing an opportunity to broaden networks and learn more about business throughout Williamson County and Spring Hill. Residence Inn Berry Farms Franklin, 8078 Berry Farms Crossing, Franklin. 5-7 p.m. Fee: Free for members and guests. Happy hour drink specials and small bits will be available. Information

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6

Coffee & Connect

Join fellow members of Gallatin Young Professionals for coffee & networking. Speaker: Katie Comer, community development regional manager for Facebook. Black Press #2, 106 Public Square, Gallatin. 8-9 a.m. Free. Members purchase their own coffee. Information

Member Connect! Leads Exchange

An opportunity to expand networks and build new business relationships. Each attendee will have the opportunity to introduce themselves and their business to the group. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. This is a members-only event. Please attend only one Leads Exchange per month and limit one employee representative per company per session. Location: TBD. 11:30 a.m-1 p.m. Afternoon opportunity, 3:30- 5 p.m. Fee: Free. Information

OCT. 8-10

Fall Tennessee Craft Fair

The annual Fall Tennessee Craft Fair will feature more than 200 artists, as well as live demonstrations, children’s activities and food. Admission and parking are free. Cen-tennial Park, 2500 West End Ave. Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, OCT. 9

Columbia Jazz Fest

Coffee Shop sessions: 9:30 a.m. Dustin Hanusch @ Tennessee Coffee Co; 10:30 a.m. Reggie Murray @ Muletown Coffee Roastery; 12:30 p.m. Dustin Hanusch @ The Fad-ed Farmhouse. Vintage Winery Stage: Noon Muletown Jazz Collective; 1:30 p.m. Mer-chants of Cool; 3 p.m. The Look Aways; 4:30 p.m. James Dasilva Trio; 6 p.m. Stephanie Adlington Trip; 7:30 p.m. Cord Martin Quartet, featuring Paula Chavis. Vintage Winery, 616 N Main Street, Columbia. Information

Nashville British Car Club Annual Show

The 26th annual show will be held at and as a benefit for the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home, 1310 Franklin Road, Brentwood. Free. Information

Homer Bradley Motorcycle Ride for the Sumner County Food Bank

Registration: 9 a.m. Ride: 10 a.m. Gallatin’s Historic Downtown Square. Fee: $20 per bike, $10 for second rider, includes lunch. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Information