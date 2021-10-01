Randomly ruminating on real estate and beyond

VOL. 45 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 1, 2021

Veteran and award-winning sports writer Joe Biddle often led his columns with “Random Ruminations while wondering whatever happened to (insert formerly famous celebrity here).” While lacking his talent, there are times when randomness needs to fall onto the printed page and, with apologies to Joe, I shall ruminate.

• New construction and home renovations have always been challenging. Often, during interviews with prospective clients, builders ask a couple building or renovating: “How strong is your relationship?” While the prospects often chuckle as if that reaction is expected, the builder is not seeking laughs. The builders are correct. Building and renovating are tough on relationships.

Now, the process is even more difficult than ever with materials in short supply or on order. Buyers of new construction are being forced to close with appliances, window treatments or flooring missing. There is a shortage of inventory in all areas of home construction.

• Rates are low. Very low. Less than 3%. Prices are high and are not leveling. Skyrocketing would be a better term.

• Buyers are aggressive, but not insane. They will not pay more than 35%-75% more than a property is worth.

• Prices will not come down. Ever. They do not in Nashville, unless prices for everything in the world come down. In that case, stock prices falter. So why not own a place that provides shelter?

• If you have children and they cannot afford real estate, help them buy some and lock a 3% interest rate in for 30 years. Rents are also on the rise.

• Many restaurant workers are not returning to work, and it’s not because they are lazy. They are finding other means of employment. They do not like being treated like dung by their customers and, at times, their employers. Be nice to those that remain lest you get used to cooking your own meals.

• The Titans are quite good, perhaps exceptional. They were neither on opening day. That’s good for Nashville. Amy Adams Strunk is a class act.

• Vanderbilt football fans forgot there was a game last Saturday against Georgia. They might forget the next nine. The North End Zone construction is ridiculous. Those who paid the big bucks must turn 180 degrees in their seats to see the Jumbtron or scores and statistics since the other scoreboard in the South End Zone was removed. The sight lines are impossible.

• There is no place in the state of Tennessee far enough away to get a deal on a house. You might as well stay close to whatever it is that makes you happy.

• In Nashville, two-bedroom homes zoned for short-term rental do not exist at less than $400,000. By the way, condominiums with more than 60% owner occupants do not like to have short-term rentals in their buildings. Apparently, some were not paying attention the last 34 times I wrote this.

• There are haunted houses in Nashville, even when Halloween is not in season. Most of the haunters are polite and will leave when properly addressed.

John Cooper and Jim Cooper are brothers, not the same person. They live in Nashville.

• The Music City Center worked.

• Affordable housing would take the last train out of Nashville if there were mass transit. But there is none, so it is taking the long way home.

• The person standing in the rain selling The Contributor would rather be in the car buying a Contributor.

• Country music is country. Nashville is Music City. Most Nashville people do not talk country anymore than Londoners use the cockney version of the Queen’s English.

• Don’t stop thinking about tomorrow. It will soon be here.

Sale of the Week

Last week Ann Ruark’s listing at 3721 Woodlawn Boulevard sold for $3.35 million a few months after she listed the home for $4.495 million. Worth every penny of the original price, however, there were no buyers ready to hit the $4 million mark in that area at this time. At $513 per square foot, the sale is worthy of note.

3721 Woodlawn Boulevard

The house is described by Ruark as being a case of “Old World luxury meets modern times.” The English Tudor had been completely restored with a new addition in 2015, she adds that. The original carriage house is being used as a wine tasting room.

The 6,531-square-foot house includes five bedrooms and five full bathrooms along with a half bathroom. Ruark, a heralded Realtor whose career has spanned several decades, is with Benchmark Realty.

Richard Courtney is a licensed real estate broker with Fridrich and Clark Realty, LLC and can be reached at richard@richardcourtney.com.