VOL. 45 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 1, 2021
Middle Tennessee private schools directory
Updated 9:50AM
All tuition prices are for the 2021-2022 academic school year unless otherwise noted. Tuition prices are subject to change. Additional fees, payment plans and other programs such as need-based financial aid, tuition breaks for siblings or religious affiliation or other types of aid are not included. Contact schools directly for the most current information.
Davidson County
Abintra Montessori School
abintra.org
914 Davidson Drive, Nashville
615 352-4317
Year founded: 1981
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 144
Type: Montessori
Tuition: Lower School, $14,315; Upper School, $15,945
Akiva School of Nashville
akivanashville.net
809 Percy Warner Blvd., Nashville
615 356-1850
Year founded: 1954
Grade levels: K-6
Enrollment: 90
Type: Coeducational Jewish Day School
Tuition: $13,990
Casa Dei Montessori
Casadeimontessori.com
7646 Highway 70 S., Nashville
615 673-8000
Year founded: 1998
Grade levels: PK-6
Enrollment: 30
Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School
Tuition: $9,850/5 days; $7,600/3 days
*Also offers homeschool enrichment program
Children’s House of Nashville
childrenshousenashville.org
3404 Belmont Blvd., Nashville
615 298-5647
Year founded: 1973
Grade levels: PK-K
Enrollment: 72
Type: Coeducational Montessori day school
Tuition: PK $12,308; K $13,912
Children First Montessori
childrenfirstmontessori.org
1710 Woodmont Blvd., Nashville
615 292-9938
Year founded: 2003
Grade levels: PK-K
Enrollment: 93
Type: Coeducational Montessori day school
Tuition: Infant $12,030; Toddler $11,760; Primary $10,610; Elementary $12,560
Christ The King School
Cksraiders.org
3105 Belmont Blvd., Nashville
615 292-9465
Year founded: 1937
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 252
Type: Coeducational Roman Catholic School
Tuition: $10,250
Christ Presbyterian Academy
cpalions.org
2323A Old Hickory Blvd., Nashville
615 373-9550
Year founded: 1985
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 1,290
Type: Coeducational Presbyterian Day School
Tuition: PK $9,870; Elementary $16,145; Middle $20,940; High School $21,560
The Covenant School
Thecovenantschool.com
33 Burton Hills Blvd., Nashville
615 467-2313
Year founded: 2001
Grade levels: PK-6
Enrollment: 150
Type: Coeducational Presbyterian Day School
Tuition: PK $9,950; K-6 $14,950
Davidson Academy
davidsonacademy.com
1414 W. Old Hickory Blvd., Nashville
615 860-5300
Year founded: 1980
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 726
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: PK/K $12,180; 1-4 $13,435; 5-6 $13,695; 7-8 $14,085; Upper $14,595
Donelson Christian Academy
dcawildcats.org
300 Danyacrest Drive, Nashville
615 883-2926
Year founded: 1971
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 782
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: PK $205/week; K $9,665; 1-5 $11,271; 6-8 $12,770; 9-12 $13,316
The Edison School
Theedisonschool.com
610 West Old Hickory, Nashville
1660 Leeville Pike, Lebanon
615 431-5637
Year founded: 2012
Grade levels: K-9
Enrollment: 56
Type: Coeducational Independent Day School
Tuition: $14,175
The Ensworth School
Ensworth.com
Lower/Middle School Campus
211 Ensworth Ave., Nashville
615 383-0661
Grade levels: K-8
High School Campus
7401 Highway 100, Nashville
615 301-5400
Grade levels: 9-12
Year founded: Ensworth Ave. campus: 1958; Highway 100 campus: 2004
Enrollment: 1,198
Type: Coeducational Independent Day School
Tuition: Lower $25,500; Middle $31,130; Upper $34,930
Ezell-Harding Christian School
ezellharding.com
574 Bell Road, Antioch
615 367-0532
Year founded: 1973
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 400
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: PK $10,935; K $10,395; 1-5 $10,534; 6-8 $11,282; 9-12 $11,832
Father Ryan High School
fatherryan.org
700 Norwood Drive, Nashville
615 383-4200
Year founded: 1925
Grade levels: 9-12
Enrollment: 914
Type: Coeducational Catholic Day School
Tuition: $20,195
Franklin Road Academy
franklinroadacademy.com
4700 Franklin Pike, Nashville
615 832-8845
Year founded: 1971
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 717
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: PK $12,890; K-4 $21,570; Grades 5-8 $26,040; Grades 9-12 $27,500
Goodpasture Christian School
goodpasture.org
619 W. Due West Ave., Madison
615 868-2600
Year founded: 1965
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 1,005
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: PK-4 $12,876; 5-8 $13,344; 9-12 $13,608
Green Hills Child Development
Greenhillschild.com
3420 Belmont Blvd., Nashville
615 383-3373
Year founded: 2011
Grade levels: PK-K
Enrollment: 130
Type: Coeducational Christian Preschool
Tuition: $5,525- $6,825/semester
Harding Academy
hardingacademy.org
170 Windsor Drive, Nashville
615 356-5510
Year founded: 1971
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 515
Type: Coeducational Independent Day School
Tuition: PK $12,500; K-5 $22,225; Grades 6-8 $23,345
Harpeth Hall School
harpethhall.org
3801 Hobbs Road, Nashville
615 297-9543
Year founded: 1951 (evolved from original Ward Seminary in 1865)
Grade levels: 5-12
Enrollment: 720
Type: Girls’ Day School
Tuition: Middle school $31,305; Upper school $31,750
Holy Rosary Academy
holyrosary.edu
190 Graylynn Drive, Nashville
615 883-1108
Year founded: 1954
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 323
Type: Coeducational Catholic Day School
Tuition: PK-K $7,700; K-8: $8,905
Holy Trinity Montessori
holytrinitymontessori.org
8131 Old Harding Pike
615 779-6309
Year founded: 2009
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 82
Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School
Tuition: Toddler $11,600; PK-8 $10,100
Jonathan Edwards Classical Academy
jecanashville.org
4479 Jackson Road, Whites Creek
615 876-7291
Year founded: 2009 in Madison, moved to new campus in 2014
Grade levels: K-12
Enrollment: 182
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: K $7,020; 1-6 $9,370; 7-12 $9,690
Lighthouse Christian School
golcslions.org
5100 Blue Hole Road, Antioch
615 331-6286
Year founded: 1979
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 571
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: K-12 $7,095
Linden Waldorf School
lindenwaldorf.org
3201 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville
615 354-0270
Year founded: 1990
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 185
Type: Coeducational Waldorf Day School
Tuition: PK-K $12,270; Grades 1-8 $17,525
Lipscomb Academy
www.lipscomb.edu/academy
Upper: 3901 Granny White Pike, Nashville
Lower: 4517 Granny White Pike, Nashville
615 966-1600
Year founded: 1891
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 1,321
Type: Coeducational College Prep Christian Day School
Tuition: PK $14,289; Elementary: $16,452; Middle and High $18,010
Madison Academy
madisonacademy.com
100 Academy Road, Madison
615 865-4055
Year founded: 1904
Grade levels: 9-12
Enrollment: 95
Type: Coeducational Seventh-Day Adventist High School
Tuition: $17,538
Montgomery Bell Academy
montgomerybell.edu
4001 Harding Road, Nashville
615 298-5514
Year founded: 1867
Grade levels: 7-12
Enrollment: 829
Type: Boys’ Independent Day School
Tuition: $30,680
Montessori Centre
Montessoricentre.org
4608 Granny White Pike, Nashville
615 373-0897
Year founded: 1963
Grade levels: PK-K
Enrollment: 135
Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School
Tuition: PK $13,710; K $12,360
Montessori East
Monteastnash.com
801 Porter Road, Nashville
615 226-4588
Year founded: 2009
Grade levels: PK-6
Enrollment: 74
Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School
Tuition: Toddler $16,161; PK-K $10,937; Elementary $11,376
Music City Montessori
Musiccitymontessori.org
3028 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
615 953-7555
Year founded: 2020
Grade levels: PK-4
Enrollment: 87
Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School
Tuition: $1,000/month
Nashville Christian School
nashvillechristian.org
7555 Sawyer Brown Road, Nashville
615 356-5600 (K-12) 615 356-5605 (PK)
Year founded: 1971
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 745
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: K-1 $10,440; 2-5 $11,742; 6-8 $12,303; 9-12 $12,664
Nashville International Academy
Niatn.org
7335 Charlotte Pike, Nashville
615 352-5903
Year founded: 1995
Grade levels: PK-11
Enrollment: 105
Type: Independent College Preparatory Muslim School
Tuition: $5,500
NIA House Montessori
Niahousemontessori.com
620 N. First St., Nashville
615 913-4774
Year founded: 2013
Grade levels: PK-5
Enrollment: 87
Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School
Tuition: PK $9,279; K $8,090; 1-5 $9,517
The Oak Hill School
oakhillschool.org
4815 Franklin Road, Nashville
615 297-6544
Year founded: 1961
Grade levels: PK-6
Enrollment: 533
Type: Coeducational Independent Day School
Tuition: PK $13,114; K-6 $21,030
Overbrook School
overbrook.edu
4210 Harding Road, Nashville
615 292-5134
Year founded: 1936
Grade levels: PK-6
Enrollment: 324
Type: Coeducational Catholic Day School
Tuition: PK $8,925; 1-8 $15,185
Saint Ann School
saintannparish.com/school
5105 Charlotte Ave., Nashville
615 269-0568
Year founded: 1921
Grade levels: K-8
Enrollment: 191
Type: Coeducational Catholic Day School
Tuition: $9,996
St. Bernard Academy
stbernardacademy.org
2304 Bernard Ave., Nashville
615 385-0440
Year founded: 1866
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 357
Type: Independent Coeducational Catholic Day School
Tuition: $13,920
St. Cecilia Academy
stcecilia.edu
4210 Harding Pike, Nashville
615 298-4525
Year founded: 1860
Grade levels: 9-12
Enrollment: 244
Type: Girls’ Catholic Day School
Tuition: $19,425
St. Clement Coptic Orthodox Christian Academy
stclementacademy.com
476 McMurray Drive, Nashville
615 333-9281
Year founded: 2001
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 201
Type: Coeducational Coptic Orthodox Day School
Tuition: PK $4,800-$7,200, K-8 $3,500
St. Edward Elementary School
Ses.stedward.org
190 Thompson Lane, Nashville
615 833-5770
Year founded: 1952
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 327
Type: Coeducational Catholic Day School
Tuition: PK $7,745; K-8 $9,040
Saint Henry School
sthenryschool.org
6401 Harding Pike, Nashville
615 352-1328
Year founded: 1957
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 699
Type: Coeducational Catholic Day School
Tuition: $9,078
Saint Joseph School
saintjosephschoolnashville.org
1225 Gallatin Pike S., Madison
615 865-1491
Year founded: 1953
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 316
Type: Coeducational Catholic Day School
Tuition: $9,928
St. Paul Christian Academy
stpaulchristianacademy.org
5033 Hillsboro Road, Nashville
615 269-4751
Year founded: 1971
Grade levels: PK-6
Enrollment: 342
Type: Coeducational Interdenominational Day School
Tuition: PK $13,995; K-6 $19,432
St. Pius X Classical Academy
stpiusnashville.org
2750 Tucker Road, Nashville
615 255-2049
Year founded: 1959
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 72
Type: Coeducational Catholic Classical Day School
Tuition: $6,290
Templeton Academy
Templetonacademy.org/nashville
631 2nd Ave., Nashville
615 601-0893
Year founded: 2019
Grade levels: 5-12
Enrollment: 77
Type: Independent Coeducational Day School
Tuition: $16,175
University School of Nashville
usn.org
2000 Edgehill Ave., Nashville
615 321-8000
Year founded: 1915 (As Peabody Demonstration School, 1975 as USN)
Grade levels: K-12
Enrollment: 1,071
Type: Independent Coeducational Non-Sectarian Day School
Tuition: Lower $22,200; Middle $25,285; High $27,550
Maury County
Columbia Academy
Columbia Campus
https://cabulldogs.org
1101 West 7th Street, Columbia
931 388-5363
Year founded: 1905
Grade levels: K-12
Enrollment: 955
Type: Christian Coeducational Day School
Tuition: Jr. K – K $7,960; Grades 1-3 $8,230; Grades 4-6, $8,590; Grades 7-9 $9,360; Grades 10-12 $9,670
Columbia Academy – Springhill
Spring Hill Campus
http://cabulldogs.org/spring-hill-campus
756 Beechcroft Road, Spring Hill
931 486-1002
Grade level: Preschool, kindergarten, K-5th grade
Enrollment: 89
Type: Christian Coeducational Day School
Tuition: see Columbia Academy
Williamson County
Battle Ground Academy
battlegroundacademy.org
Lower: 150 Franklin Road, Franklin
615 567-2002
Middle, Upper: 336 Ernest Rice Lane, Franklin
Middle: 615 567-9013
Upper: 615 567-8513
Year founded: 1889
Grade levels: K-12
Enrollment: 878
Type: Coeducational Independent Day School
Tuition: Lower $19,975; Middle $25,00; Upper $26,000
Benton Hall Academy
bentonhallacademy.org
5555 Franklin Pike, Nashville
615 649-5591
Year founded: 1977
Grade levels: 3-12
Enrollment: 61
Type: Coeducational Individual Education Day School
Tuition: $17,145
Brentwood Academy
brentwoodacademy.com
219 Granny White Pike, Brentwood
615 523-0611
Year founded: 1969
Grade levels: 6-12
Enrollment: 706
Type: Coeducational Independent Christian Prep School
Tuition: Middle school $25,930; Upper school $28,930
The Classical Academy of Franklin
tcafranklin.org
810 Del Rio Pike, Franklin
615 790-8556
Year founded: 2010
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 136
Type: Coeducational Classical Christian Day School
Tuition: PK $6,150; K-12 $8,350
Creek Wood Academy
Creekwoodacademy.com
100 Creekstone Blvd., Franklin
615 790-3331
Year founded: 2002
Grade levels: PK
Enrollment: 140
Type: Coeducational Preschool
Tuition: $305-$350/week
Currey Ingram Academy
curreyingram.org
6544 Murray Lane, Brentwood
615 507-3173
Year founded: 1968
Grade levels: K-12
Enrollment: 318
Type: Coeducational Day and Boarding School
Tuition: K-12 $44,474; $71,069 (with room and board)
Franklin Christian Academy
franklinchristianacademy.org
818 Old Charlotte Pike East, Franklin
615 599-9229
Year founded: 2004
Grade levels: 5-12
Enrollment: 273
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: Grades 5-6 $11,500; 7-12 $13,000
Franklin Classical School
franklinclassical.com
408 Church St., Franklin
615 528-3777
Year founded: 1992
Grade levels: K-12
Enrollment: 224
Type: Coeducational Classical Christian Day School
Tuition: K-6 $8,710; 7-8 $7,010; 9-10 $7,360; 11 $7,740; 12 $8,010
Grace Christian Academy
Gcalions.com
615 591-3017
Lower campus: 3729 Southall Road, Franklin
High school: 3265 Southall Road, Franklin
Year founded: 2009
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 750+
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: PK $5,280; K-5 $9,985; 6-12 $13,385
Harpeth Montessori
harpethmontessori.com
244 Noah Drive, Franklin
615 595-7987
Year founded: 2021
Grade levels: PK-6
Enrollment: TBD
Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School
Tuition: Call for more information
Montessori Academy
montessoriacad.org
100 Montessori Drive, Brentwood
615 833-3610
Year founded: 1967
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 281
Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School
Tuition: 1-8 $12,900; 9-12 $13,200
Montessori School of Franklin
montessorifranklin.org
4241 Arno Road, Franklin
615 794-0567
Year founded: 2001
Grade levels: PK-6
Enrollment: 74
Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School
Tuition: PK $10,050; K $9,000, 1-6 $10,600
New Hope Academy
nhafranklin.org
1820 Downs Blvd., Franklin
615 595-0324
Year founded: 1991
Grade levels: PK-6
Enrollment: 214
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: $13,600
St. Matthew School
Stmatthewtn.org/school
533 Sneed Road W., Franklin
615 662-4044
Year founded: 2001
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 462
Type: Coeducational Catholic Day School
Tuition: $10,309
Spring Hill Christian Academy
Shchristian.com
2001 Campbell Station Parkway, Spring Hill
615 392-0088
Year founded: 2004
Grade levels: K-12
Enrollment: 44
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: K $4,150; 1-6 $6,150; 7-12 $6,250
Thales Academy
Thalesacademy.org
3835 Carothers Parkway, Franklin
615 538-0649
Year founded: 2020
Grade levels: K-5
Enrollment: NA
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: PK $5,000; K-5 $5,300
Wilson County
Cedars Preparatory Academy
Thecedarsprep.com
410 W. Main St., Lebanon
615 547-4612
Year founded: 2010
Grade levels: PK-5
Enrollment: 148
Type: Coeducational Day School
Tuition: PK $8,124; K-5 $9,124
Friendship Christian School
friendshipchristian.org
5400 Coles Ferry Pike, Lebanon
615 449-1573
Year founded: 1973
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 629
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: PK $9,125; K $11,085; 1-5 $11,950; 6-12 $12.325
Mt. Juliet Christian Academy
mjca.org
735 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet
615 758-2427
Year founded: 1979
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 485
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: PK $8,930; K-5 $9,300; 6-12 $9,870
Mt. Juliet Montessori Academy
Mjmacademy.com
9695 Lebanon Road #210, Mt. Juliet
615 758-0819
Year founded: 2007
Grade levels: K-5
Enrollment: 70
Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School
Tuition: Must contact school
Rutherford County
Bambini Village Montessori Preschool
Bambinivillage.com
2378 New Salem Road, Murfreesboro
615 962-7066
Year founded: 2008
Grade levels: PK-3
Enrollment: 32
Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School
Tuition: $8,500
Bill Rice Christian Academy
Billriceranch.org
627 Bill Rice Ranch Road, Murfreesboro
615 893-2767
Year founded: 1993
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 181
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: $3,950
Cedar Hall School
cedarhallschool.org
3552 Rock Springs Road, Christiana
615 893-4015
Year founded: 1991
Grade levels: 3-8
Enrollment: 42
Type: Coeducational Independent Day School
Tuition: $7,200
Community Christian Day School
Communitychristiandayschool.com
185 Enon Springs Road W., Smyrna
615 220-2237
Year founded: 2009
Grade levels: PK-6
Enrollment: 78
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: K-6 $6,840
Franklin Road Christian School
frcsminutemen.com
3124 Franklin Road, Murfreesboro
615 890-0894
Year founded: 1974
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 520
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: PK $5,200; K-12 $5,000
Lancaster Christian Academy
lancasterchristianacademy.org
150 Soccer Way, Smyrna
615 223-0451
Year founded: 1997
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 537
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: $9,500
Middle Tennessee Christian School
mtcscougars.org
100 E. MTCS Road, Murfreesboro
615 893-0601
Year founded: 1960
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 719
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: PK-K $9,575; 1-6 $10,600; 7-12 $11,600
Providence Christian Academy
providencechristian.com
410 Dejarnette Lane, Murfreesboro
615 904-0902
Year founded: 1997
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 435
Type: Coeducational Classical Christian Day School
Tuition: PK $6,800; K $8,150; 1-12 $11,400
Redeemer Classical Academy
Redeemerclassicalacademy.com
1503 Sulphur Springs Road, Murfreesboro
615 904-0350
Year founded: 1980
Grade levels: K-12
Enrollment: 45
Type: Coeducational Classical Christian Day School
Tuition: K $6,775; 1-12 $9,555
St. Rose of Lima Catholic School
School.saintrose.org
1601 N. Tennessee Blvd., Murfreesboro
615 898-0555
Year founded: 1953
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 333
Type: Coeducational Catholic Day School
Tuition: $8,360
Sumner County
Hendersonville Christian Academy
hcacrusaders.com
260 New Shackle Island Road, Hendersonville
615 824-1550
Year founded: 1977
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 176
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: $9,745
Hendersonville Montessori Academy
Hendersonvillemontessori.com
162 New Shackle Island Road, Hendersonville
615 264-3401
Year founded: 1992
Grade levels: PK-6
Enrollment: 50
Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School
Tuition: Contact school for tuition rates
Highland Academy
highland-academy.com
211 Highland Circle Drive, Portland
615 325-2036
Year founded: 1945
Grade levels: 9-12
Enrollment: 68
Type: Coeducational Seventh-Day Adventist Boarding School
Tuition: $10,220; $17,720 (with room and board)
Highland Elementary School
highlandpk8.org
234 Highland Circle Drive, Portland
615 325-3184
Year founded: 1907
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 75
Type: Coeducational Seventh-Day Adventist Day School
Tuition: Call school for details.
Metro Christian Academy
mcaeagles.com
322 East Cedar St., Goodlettsville
615 859-1184
Year founded: 1980
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 166
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: K-5 $5,000; 6-12 $5,200
Pope John Paul II High School
jp2hs.org
117 Caldwell Drive, Hendersonville
615 822-2375
Year founded: 2002
Grade levels: 6-12
Enrollment: 585
Type: Coeducational Catholic School
Tuition: Middle school $11,700; High school $16,900
Portland Montessori Academy
Portlandmontessoriacademy.com
613 College St., Portland
615 323-1065
Year founded: 2002
Grade levels: PK-5
Enrollment: 56
Type: Coeducational Christian Montessori School
Tuition: $5,200
St. John Vianney Catholic School
saintjohnvianney.org
501 N. Water Ave., Gallatin
615 230-7048
Year founded: 2003
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 106
Type: Coeducational Catholic Day School
Tuition: $9,397
Sumner Academy
sumneracademy.org
464 Nichols Lane, Gallatin
615 452-1914
Year founded: 1973
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 159
Type: Coeducational Independent Day School
Tuition: PK $7,280; K $8,840; 1-8 $11,934