Middle Tennessee private schools directory

VOL. 45 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 1, 2021

Related Articles Lessons in supply, demand

All tuition prices are for the 2021-2022 academic school year unless otherwise noted. Tuition prices are subject to change. Additional fees, payment plans and other programs such as need-based financial aid, tuition breaks for siblings or religious affiliation or other types of aid are not included. Contact schools directly for the most current information.

Davidson County

Abintra Montessori School

abintra.org

914 Davidson Drive, Nashville

615 352-4317

Year founded: 1981

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 144

Type: Montessori

Tuition: Lower School, $14,315; Upper School, $15,945

Akiva School of Nashville

akivanashville.net

809 Percy Warner Blvd., Nashville

615 356-1850

Year founded: 1954

Grade levels: K-6

Enrollment: 90

Type: Coeducational Jewish Day School

Tuition: $13,990

Casa Dei Montessori

Casadeimontessori.com

7646 Highway 70 S., Nashville

615 673-8000

Year founded: 1998

Grade levels: PK-6

Enrollment: 30

Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School

Tuition: $9,850/5 days; $7,600/3 days

*Also offers homeschool enrichment program

Children’s House of Nashville

childrenshousenashville.org

3404 Belmont Blvd., Nashville

615 298-5647

Year founded: 1973

Grade levels: PK-K

Enrollment: 72

Type: Coeducational Montessori day school

Tuition: PK $12,308; K $13,912

Children First Montessori

childrenfirstmontessori.org

1710 Woodmont Blvd., Nashville

615 292-9938

Year founded: 2003

Grade levels: PK-K

Enrollment: 93

Type: Coeducational Montessori day school

Tuition: Infant $12,030; Toddler $11,760; Primary $10,610; Elementary $12,560

Christ The King School

Cksraiders.org

3105 Belmont Blvd., Nashville

615 292-9465

Year founded: 1937

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 252

Type: Coeducational Roman Catholic School

Tuition: $10,250

Christ Presbyterian Academy

cpalions.org

2323A Old Hickory Blvd., Nashville

615 373-9550

Year founded: 1985

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 1,290

Type: Coeducational Presbyterian Day School

Tuition: PK $9,870; Elementary $16,145; Middle $20,940; High School $21,560

The Covenant School

Thecovenantschool.com

33 Burton Hills Blvd., Nashville

615 467-2313

Year founded: 2001

Grade levels: PK-6

Enrollment: 150

Type: Coeducational Presbyterian Day School

Tuition: PK $9,950; K-6 $14,950

Davidson Academy

davidsonacademy.com

1414 W. Old Hickory Blvd., Nashville

615 860-5300

Year founded: 1980

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 726

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: PK/K $12,180; 1-4 $13,435; 5-6 $13,695; 7-8 $14,085; Upper $14,595

Donelson Christian Academy

dcawildcats.org

300 Danyacrest Drive, Nashville

615 883-2926

Year founded: 1971

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 782

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: PK $205/week; K $9,665; 1-5 $11,271; 6-8 $12,770; 9-12 $13,316

The Edison School

Theedisonschool.com

610 West Old Hickory, Nashville

1660 Leeville Pike, Lebanon

615 431-5637

Year founded: 2012

Grade levels: K-9

Enrollment: 56

Type: Coeducational Independent Day School

Tuition: $14,175

The Ensworth School

Ensworth.com

Lower/Middle School Campus

211 Ensworth Ave., Nashville

615 383-0661

Grade levels: K-8

High School Campus

7401 Highway 100, Nashville

615 301-5400

Grade levels: 9-12

Year founded: Ensworth Ave. campus: 1958; Highway 100 campus: 2004

Enrollment: 1,198

Type: Coeducational Independent Day School

Tuition: Lower $25,500; Middle $31,130; Upper $34,930

Ezell-Harding Christian School

ezellharding.com

574 Bell Road, Antioch

615 367-0532

Year founded: 1973

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 400

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: PK $10,935; K $10,395; 1-5 $10,534; 6-8 $11,282; 9-12 $11,832

Father Ryan High School

fatherryan.org

700 Norwood Drive, Nashville

615 383-4200

Year founded: 1925

Grade levels: 9-12

Enrollment: 914

Type: Coeducational Catholic Day School

Tuition: $20,195

Franklin Road Academy

franklinroadacademy.com

4700 Franklin Pike, Nashville

615 832-8845

Year founded: 1971

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 717

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: PK $12,890; K-4 $21,570; Grades 5-8 $26,040; Grades 9-12 $27,500

Goodpasture Christian School

goodpasture.org

619 W. Due West Ave., Madison

615 868-2600

Year founded: 1965

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 1,005

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: PK-4 $12,876; 5-8 $13,344; 9-12 $13,608

Green Hills Child Development

Greenhillschild.com

3420 Belmont Blvd., Nashville

615 383-3373

Year founded: 2011

Grade levels: PK-K

Enrollment: 130

Type: Coeducational Christian Preschool

Tuition: $5,525- $6,825/semester

Harding Academy

hardingacademy.org

170 Windsor Drive, Nashville

615 356-5510

Year founded: 1971

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 515

Type: Coeducational Independent Day School

Tuition: PK $12,500; K-5 $22,225; Grades 6-8 $23,345

Harpeth Hall School

harpethhall.org

3801 Hobbs Road, Nashville

615 297-9543

Year founded: 1951 (evolved from original Ward Seminary in 1865)

Grade levels: 5-12

Enrollment: 720

Type: Girls’ Day School

Tuition: Middle school $31,305; Upper school $31,750

Holy Rosary Academy

holyrosary.edu

190 Graylynn Drive, Nashville

615 883-1108

Year founded: 1954

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 323

Type: Coeducational Catholic Day School

Tuition: PK-K $7,700; K-8: $8,905

Holy Trinity Montessori

holytrinitymontessori.org

8131 Old Harding Pike

615 779-6309

Year founded: 2009

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 82

Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School

Tuition: Toddler $11,600; PK-8 $10,100

Jonathan Edwards Classical Academy

jecanashville.org

4479 Jackson Road, Whites Creek

615 876-7291

Year founded: 2009 in Madison, moved to new campus in 2014

Grade levels: K-12

Enrollment: 182

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: K $7,020; 1-6 $9,370; 7-12 $9,690

Lighthouse Christian School

golcslions.org

5100 Blue Hole Road, Antioch

615 331-6286

Year founded: 1979

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 571

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: K-12 $7,095

Linden Waldorf School

lindenwaldorf.org

3201 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville

615 354-0270

Year founded: 1990

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 185

Type: Coeducational Waldorf Day School

Tuition: PK-K $12,270; Grades 1-8 $17,525

Lipscomb Academy

www.lipscomb.edu/academy

Upper: 3901 Granny White Pike, Nashville

Lower: 4517 Granny White Pike, Nashville

615 966-1600

Year founded: 1891

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 1,321

Type: Coeducational College Prep Christian Day School

Tuition: PK $14,289; Elementary: $16,452; Middle and High $18,010

Madison Academy

madisonacademy.com

100 Academy Road, Madison

615 865-4055

Year founded: 1904

Grade levels: 9-12

Enrollment: 95

Type: Coeducational Seventh-Day Adventist High School

Tuition: $17,538

Montgomery Bell Academy

montgomerybell.edu

4001 Harding Road, Nashville

615 298-5514

Year founded: 1867

Grade levels: 7-12

Enrollment: 829

Type: Boys’ Independent Day School

Tuition: $30,680

Montessori Centre

Montessoricentre.org

4608 Granny White Pike, Nashville

615 373-0897

Year founded: 1963

Grade levels: PK-K

Enrollment: 135

Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School

Tuition: PK $13,710; K $12,360

Montessori East

Monteastnash.com

801 Porter Road, Nashville

615 226-4588

Year founded: 2009

Grade levels: PK-6

Enrollment: 74

Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School

Tuition: Toddler $16,161; PK-K $10,937; Elementary $11,376

Music City Montessori

Musiccitymontessori.org

3028 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

615 953-7555

Year founded: 2020

Grade levels: PK-4

Enrollment: 87

Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School

Tuition: $1,000/month

Nashville Christian School

nashvillechristian.org

7555 Sawyer Brown Road, Nashville

615 356-5600 (K-12) 615 356-5605 (PK)

Year founded: 1971

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 745

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: K-1 $10,440; 2-5 $11,742; 6-8 $12,303; 9-12 $12,664

Nashville International Academy

Niatn.org

7335 Charlotte Pike, Nashville

615 352-5903

Year founded: 1995

Grade levels: PK-11

Enrollment: 105

Type: Independent College Preparatory Muslim School

Tuition: $5,500

NIA House Montessori

Niahousemontessori.com

620 N. First St., Nashville

615 913-4774

Year founded: 2013

Grade levels: PK-5

Enrollment: 87

Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School

Tuition: PK $9,279; K $8,090; 1-5 $9,517

The Oak Hill School

oakhillschool.org

4815 Franklin Road, Nashville

615 297-6544

Year founded: 1961

Grade levels: PK-6

Enrollment: 533

Type: Coeducational Independent Day School

Tuition: PK $13,114; K-6 $21,030

Overbrook School

overbrook.edu

4210 Harding Road, Nashville

615 292-5134

Year founded: 1936

Grade levels: PK-6

Enrollment: 324

Type: Coeducational Catholic Day School

Tuition: PK $8,925; 1-8 $15,185

Saint Ann School

saintannparish.com/school

5105 Charlotte Ave., Nashville

615 269-0568

Year founded: 1921

Grade levels: K-8

Enrollment: 191

Type: Coeducational Catholic Day School

Tuition: $9,996

St. Bernard Academy

stbernardacademy.org

2304 Bernard Ave., Nashville

615 385-0440

Year founded: 1866

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 357

Type: Independent Coeducational Catholic Day School

Tuition: $13,920

St. Cecilia Academy

stcecilia.edu

4210 Harding Pike, Nashville

615 298-4525

Year founded: 1860

Grade levels: 9-12

Enrollment: 244

Type: Girls’ Catholic Day School

Tuition: $19,425

St. Clement Coptic Orthodox Christian Academy

stclementacademy.com

476 McMurray Drive, Nashville

615 333-9281

Year founded: 2001

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 201

Type: Coeducational Coptic Orthodox Day School

Tuition: PK $4,800-$7,200, K-8 $3,500

St. Edward Elementary School

Ses.stedward.org

190 Thompson Lane, Nashville

615 833-5770

Year founded: 1952

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 327

Type: Coeducational Catholic Day School

Tuition: PK $7,745; K-8 $9,040

Saint Henry School

sthenryschool.org

6401 Harding Pike, Nashville

615 352-1328

Year founded: 1957

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 699

Type: Coeducational Catholic Day School

Tuition: $9,078

Saint Joseph School

saintjosephschoolnashville.org

1225 Gallatin Pike S., Madison

615 865-1491

Year founded: 1953

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 316

Type: Coeducational Catholic Day School

Tuition: $9,928

St. Paul Christian Academy

stpaulchristianacademy.org

5033 Hillsboro Road, Nashville

615 269-4751

Year founded: 1971

Grade levels: PK-6

Enrollment: 342

Type: Coeducational Interdenominational Day School

Tuition: PK $13,995; K-6 $19,432

St. Pius X Classical Academy

stpiusnashville.org

2750 Tucker Road, Nashville

615 255-2049

Year founded: 1959

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 72

Type: Coeducational Catholic Classical Day School

Tuition: $6,290

Templeton Academy

Templetonacademy.org/nashville

631 2nd Ave., Nashville

615 601-0893

Year founded: 2019

Grade levels: 5-12

Enrollment: 77

Type: Independent Coeducational Day School

Tuition: $16,175

University School of Nashville

usn.org

2000 Edgehill Ave., Nashville

615 321-8000

Year founded: 1915 (As Peabody Demonstration School, 1975 as USN)

Grade levels: K-12

Enrollment: 1,071

Type: Independent Coeducational Non-Sectarian Day School

Tuition: Lower $22,200; Middle $25,285; High $27,550

Maury County

Columbia Academy

Columbia Campus

https://cabulldogs.org

1101 West 7th Street, Columbia

931 388-5363

Year founded: 1905

Grade levels: K-12

Enrollment: 955

Type: Christian Coeducational Day School

Tuition: Jr. K – K $7,960; Grades 1-3 $8,230; Grades 4-6, $8,590; Grades 7-9 $9,360; Grades 10-12 $9,670

Columbia Academy – Springhill

Spring Hill Campus

http://cabulldogs.org/spring-hill-campus

756 Beechcroft Road, Spring Hill

931 486-1002

Grade level: Preschool, kindergarten, K-5th grade

Enrollment: 89

Type: Christian Coeducational Day School

Tuition: see Columbia Academy

Williamson County

Battle Ground Academy

battlegroundacademy.org

Lower: 150 Franklin Road, Franklin

615 567-2002

Middle, Upper: 336 Ernest Rice Lane, Franklin

Middle: 615 567-9013

Upper: 615 567-8513

Year founded: 1889

Grade levels: K-12

Enrollment: 878

Type: Coeducational Independent Day School

Tuition: Lower $19,975; Middle $25,00; Upper $26,000

Benton Hall Academy

bentonhallacademy.org

5555 Franklin Pike, Nashville

615 649-5591

Year founded: 1977

Grade levels: 3-12

Enrollment: 61

Type: Coeducational Individual Education Day School

Tuition: $17,145

Brentwood Academy

brentwoodacademy.com

219 Granny White Pike, Brentwood

615 523-0611

Year founded: 1969

Grade levels: 6-12

Enrollment: 706

Type: Coeducational Independent Christian Prep School

Tuition: Middle school $25,930; Upper school $28,930

The Classical Academy of Franklin

tcafranklin.org

810 Del Rio Pike, Franklin

615 790-8556

Year founded: 2010

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 136

Type: Coeducational Classical Christian Day School

Tuition: PK $6,150; K-12 $8,350

Creek Wood Academy

Creekwoodacademy.com

100 Creekstone Blvd., Franklin

615 790-3331

Year founded: 2002

Grade levels: PK

Enrollment: 140

Type: Coeducational Preschool

Tuition: $305-$350/week

Currey Ingram Academy

curreyingram.org

6544 Murray Lane, Brentwood

615 507-3173

Year founded: 1968

Grade levels: K-12

Enrollment: 318

Type: Coeducational Day and Boarding School

Tuition: K-12 $44,474; $71,069 (with room and board)

Franklin Christian Academy

franklinchristianacademy.org

818 Old Charlotte Pike East, Franklin

615 599-9229

Year founded: 2004

Grade levels: 5-12

Enrollment: 273

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: Grades 5-6 $11,500; 7-12 $13,000

Franklin Classical School

franklinclassical.com

408 Church St., Franklin

615 528-3777

Year founded: 1992

Grade levels: K-12

Enrollment: 224

Type: Coeducational Classical Christian Day School

Tuition: K-6 $8,710; 7-8 $7,010; 9-10 $7,360; 11 $7,740; 12 $8,010

Grace Christian Academy

Gcalions.com

615 591-3017

Lower campus: 3729 Southall Road, Franklin

High school: 3265 Southall Road, Franklin

Year founded: 2009

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 750+

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: PK $5,280; K-5 $9,985; 6-12 $13,385

Harpeth Montessori

harpethmontessori.com

244 Noah Drive, Franklin

615 595-7987

Year founded: 2021

Grade levels: PK-6

Enrollment: TBD

Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School

Tuition: Call for more information

Montessori Academy

montessoriacad.org

100 Montessori Drive, Brentwood

615 833-3610

Year founded: 1967

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 281

Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School

Tuition: 1-8 $12,900; 9-12 $13,200

Montessori School of Franklin

montessorifranklin.org

4241 Arno Road, Franklin

615 794-0567

Year founded: 2001

Grade levels: PK-6

Enrollment: 74

Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School

Tuition: PK $10,050; K $9,000, 1-6 $10,600

New Hope Academy

nhafranklin.org

1820 Downs Blvd., Franklin

615 595-0324

Year founded: 1991

Grade levels: PK-6

Enrollment: 214

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: $13,600

St. Matthew School

Stmatthewtn.org/school

533 Sneed Road W., Franklin

615 662-4044

Year founded: 2001

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 462

Type: Coeducational Catholic Day School

Tuition: $10,309

Spring Hill Christian Academy

Shchristian.com

2001 Campbell Station Parkway, Spring Hill

615 392-0088

Year founded: 2004

Grade levels: K-12

Enrollment: 44

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: K $4,150; 1-6 $6,150; 7-12 $6,250

Thales Academy

Thalesacademy.org

3835 Carothers Parkway, Franklin

615 538-0649

Year founded: 2020

Grade levels: K-5

Enrollment: NA

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: PK $5,000; K-5 $5,300

Wilson County

Cedars Preparatory Academy

Thecedarsprep.com

410 W. Main St., Lebanon

615 547-4612

Year founded: 2010

Grade levels: PK-5

Enrollment: 148

Type: Coeducational Day School

Tuition: PK $8,124; K-5 $9,124

Friendship Christian School

friendshipchristian.org

5400 Coles Ferry Pike, Lebanon

615 449-1573

Year founded: 1973

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 629

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: PK $9,125; K $11,085; 1-5 $11,950; 6-12 $12.325

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy

mjca.org

735 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet

615 758-2427

Year founded: 1979

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 485

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: PK $8,930; K-5 $9,300; 6-12 $9,870

Mt. Juliet Montessori Academy

Mjmacademy.com

9695 Lebanon Road #210, Mt. Juliet

615 758-0819

Year founded: 2007

Grade levels: K-5

Enrollment: 70

Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School

Tuition: Must contact school

Rutherford County

Bambini Village Montessori Preschool

Bambinivillage.com

2378 New Salem Road, Murfreesboro

615 962-7066

Year founded: 2008

Grade levels: PK-3

Enrollment: 32

Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School

Tuition: $8,500

Bill Rice Christian Academy

Billriceranch.org

627 Bill Rice Ranch Road, Murfreesboro

615 893-2767

Year founded: 1993

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 181

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: $3,950

Cedar Hall School

cedarhallschool.org

3552 Rock Springs Road, Christiana

615 893-4015

Year founded: 1991

Grade levels: 3-8

Enrollment: 42

Type: Coeducational Independent Day School

Tuition: $7,200

Community Christian Day School

Communitychristiandayschool.com

185 Enon Springs Road W., Smyrna

615 220-2237

Year founded: 2009

Grade levels: PK-6

Enrollment: 78

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: K-6 $6,840

Franklin Road Christian School

frcsminutemen.com

3124 Franklin Road, Murfreesboro

615 890-0894

Year founded: 1974

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 520

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: PK $5,200; K-12 $5,000

Lancaster Christian Academy

lancasterchristianacademy.org

150 Soccer Way, Smyrna

615 223-0451

Year founded: 1997

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 537

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: $9,500

Middle Tennessee Christian School

mtcscougars.org

100 E. MTCS Road, Murfreesboro

615 893-0601

Year founded: 1960

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 719

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: PK-K $9,575; 1-6 $10,600; 7-12 $11,600

Providence Christian Academy

providencechristian.com

410 Dejarnette Lane, Murfreesboro

615 904-0902

Year founded: 1997

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 435

Type: Coeducational Classical Christian Day School

Tuition: PK $6,800; K $8,150; 1-12 $11,400

Redeemer Classical Academy

Redeemerclassicalacademy.com

1503 Sulphur Springs Road, Murfreesboro

615 904-0350

Year founded: 1980

Grade levels: K-12

Enrollment: 45

Type: Coeducational Classical Christian Day School

Tuition: K $6,775; 1-12 $9,555

St. Rose of Lima Catholic School

School.saintrose.org

1601 N. Tennessee Blvd., Murfreesboro

615 898-0555

Year founded: 1953

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 333

Type: Coeducational Catholic Day School

Tuition: $8,360

Sumner County

Hendersonville Christian Academy

hcacrusaders.com

260 New Shackle Island Road, Hendersonville

615 824-1550

Year founded: 1977

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 176

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: $9,745

Hendersonville Montessori Academy

Hendersonvillemontessori.com

162 New Shackle Island Road, Hendersonville

615 264-3401

Year founded: 1992

Grade levels: PK-6

Enrollment: 50

Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School

Tuition: Contact school for tuition rates

Highland Academy

highland-academy.com

211 Highland Circle Drive, Portland

615 325-2036

Year founded: 1945

Grade levels: 9-12

Enrollment: 68

Type: Coeducational Seventh-Day Adventist Boarding School

Tuition: $10,220; $17,720 (with room and board)

Highland Elementary School

highlandpk8.org

234 Highland Circle Drive, Portland

615 325-3184

Year founded: 1907

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 75

Type: Coeducational Seventh-Day Adventist Day School

Tuition: Call school for details.

Metro Christian Academy

mcaeagles.com

322 East Cedar St., Goodlettsville

615 859-1184

Year founded: 1980

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 166

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: K-5 $5,000; 6-12 $5,200

Pope John Paul II High School

jp2hs.org

117 Caldwell Drive, Hendersonville

615 822-2375

Year founded: 2002

Grade levels: 6-12

Enrollment: 585

Type: Coeducational Catholic School

Tuition: Middle school $11,700; High school $16,900

Portland Montessori Academy

Portlandmontessoriacademy.com

613 College St., Portland

615 323-1065

Year founded: 2002

Grade levels: PK-5

Enrollment: 56

Type: Coeducational Christian Montessori School

Tuition: $5,200

St. John Vianney Catholic School

saintjohnvianney.org

501 N. Water Ave., Gallatin

615 230-7048

Year founded: 2003

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 106

Type: Coeducational Catholic Day School

Tuition: $9,397

Sumner Academy

sumneracademy.org

464 Nichols Lane, Gallatin

615 452-1914

Year founded: 1973

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 159

Type: Coeducational Independent Day School

Tuition: PK $7,280; K $8,840; 1-8 $11,934