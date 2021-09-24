Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 24, 2021

Supreme Court Justice Cornelia Clark to lie in state

Updated 9:13AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Cornelia Clark, who died last week, will lie in state at the State Capitol on Wednesday.

According to court officials, Clark will be the first active member of the judiciary to lie in state and the second woman after former state Sen. Thelma Harper did so earlier this year.

"We thank the General Assembly and (Gov. Bill Lee) for providing Justice Clark with this honor," Chief Justice Roger A. Page said in a statement.

Clark was appointed to her seat in 2005 by former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen and served as chief justice from 2010 to 2012. The court announced she had died overnight on Sept. 24. She served 16 years in her role, serving the longest tenure of her counterparts on the court while she was on the bench for more than 1,100 Supreme Court cases.

Clark will lie in state 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

