Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 24, 2021

US consumer confidence slides for third consecutive month

Updated 9:22AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence declined for the third straight month in September amid ongoing worries about the rapidly-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus.

The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to a reading of 109.3 in September, down from 115.2 in August. September's reading is lowest level for the index since it sank to 95.2 in February.

The view of consumers on both the present situation and future expectations continued to degrade as intentions for spending on big items likes homes, autos and major appliances all retreated again, the board said.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0