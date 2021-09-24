Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 24, 2021

Laurene Powell Jobs to invest $3.5B in climate group

The Associated Press

Updated 7:06AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs, will invest $3.5 billion within the next 10 years to address the climate crisis, a spokesperson for Emerson Collective, Jobs' organization, said on Monday.

The money will go into Waverley Street Foundation, an organization Jobs set up in 2016, and focus on "initiatives and ideas to help underserved communities most impacted by climate change," the spokesperson said. "Efforts will focus on housing, transportation, food security, and health."

Jobs has done most of her work through Emerson Collective, which focuses on education, immigration reform and environmental causes, and has other media investments and grants in film, TV production and journalism.

The spokesperson also said Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, has been selected to chair the foundation's board. Jackson served as the head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under former President Barack Obama.

____

The Associated Press receives support from the Lilly Endowment for coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP's philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0