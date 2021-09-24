Home > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 24, 2021
Stocks end mixed as losses for Big Tech weigh on market
The Associated Press
Updated 3:14PM
Stocks wound up a mixed bag on Wall Street Monday as losses for several Big Tech companies checked gains elsewhere in the market.
The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%. Microsoft fell 1.7% and Apple gave back 1.1%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.2% and a measure of small-company stocks jumped 1.5%. Treasury yields continued to climb.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.49%, its highest level since late June. That helped send bank stocks mostly higher.
Energy companies also rose as the price of U.S. crude oil climbed 2%.