Glass leading COVID-19 military support at UT Medical Center

VOL. 45 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 24, 2021

KNOXVILLE (AP) — Tennessee's assistant adjutant general-air will lead the Defense Department's COVID-19 support at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, the National Guard announced.

Col. Jason Glass was named Tennessee's dual-status commander for the project, the guard said in a news release.

A medical response team of 23 active duty service members from Fort Bliss, Texas, were assigned to help the UT Medical Center, Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee National Guard fight COVID-19. The group includes four medical providers, 14 registered nurses, two respiratory therapists and three support staff.

Glass previously was a dual-status commander and led a mission with about 130 Navy and Marine Corps personnel supporting vaccination efforts in Memphis. Dual-status commanders are used during emergencies to command both National Guard and active-duty forces, the guard said.