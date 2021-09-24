Home > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 24, 2021
Stocks end mixed on Wall Street, S&P 500 manages weekly gain
The Associated Press
Updated 3:37PM
Stocks ended a wobbly day with mixed results on Wall Street Friday as the market cooled off following a two-day rally.
The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% and ended the week higher, breaking a two-week losing streak.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose about 0.1% but the Nasdaq composite and a measure of small-company stocks closed lower.
Nike slumped 6.3% after saying supply chain issues could hurt its revenue.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.46%, having risen from 1.31% on Monday.
Energy prices rose again and ended the week higher.