VOL. 45 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 24, 2021

Stocks end mixed on Wall Street, S&P 500 manages weekly gain The Associated Press Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



Stocks ended a wobbly day with mixed results on Wall Street Friday as the market cooled off following a two-day rally.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% and ended the week higher, breaking a two-week losing streak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose about 0.1% but the Nasdaq composite and a measure of small-company stocks closed lower.

Nike slumped 6.3% after saying supply chain issues could hurt its revenue.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.46%, having risen from 1.31% on Monday.

Energy prices rose again and ended the week higher.