Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 24, 2021

Another rally on Wall Street erases losses for the week

The Associated Press

Updated 3:21PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks rose broadly for a second day in a row on Wall Street Thursday, reversing the market's losses for the week just three days after the S&P 500 had its biggest skid since May.

The S&P 500 added 1.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.5%.

Investors were pleased to have gotten some clarity from the Federal Reserve a day earlier that it was not on the verge of raising interest rates, and there was also reassuring news out of China, where Evergrande, one of the country's biggest private real estate developers, appeared to avoid what could have been a messy default.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0