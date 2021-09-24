Florim USA to expand operations in Clarksville

VOL. 45 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 24, 2021

CLARKSVILLE (AP) — Tennessee officials say Florim USA will expand its operations at its facility in Clarksville, investing roughly $35 million and creating more than 30 jobs.

According to a news release, the expansion of the porcelain floor and wall tile manufacturer will include construction of a new administration building and showroom. The project will also invest in additional tile crusher machinery to recycle fired scrap metal back into production.

Florim USA is the American subsidiary of Italian-based Florium Group. It's one of the largest advanced porcelain tile facilities in North America. The company employs more than 4,800 Tennesseans.

"International investment in Tennessee bolsters our state's reputation as a global leader in business, trade and manufacturing. Florim USA has been a great partner to Tennessee, and I congratulate the company on the expansion of its Clarksville facility," Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement.