Titans vs. Colts: What to watch

VOL. 45 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 24, 2021

It’s Colts week in Tennessee, and here’s what the Titans must do to take control of the AFC South.

First down

Play defense like the second half vs. Seattle. Other than one 68-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to Freddie Swaim, the Titan defense shut out the Seahawks during the final 30 minutes and in overtime.

The defense needs to get off to a fast start and not put the team in an early hole as it has done the first two weeks. As prolific as the Titans offense can be, Tennessee cannot afford a repeat of so many games last year when they simply had to outscore teams at the end.

Second down

Pass to run. Todd Downing seemed to figure it out a bit in the first half, incorporating a big first half from Julio Jones after the Seahawks were determined to shut down Derrick Henry. The passing game then created some openings, allowing the running game and Henry to do its damage in the second half. Those types of adjustments and play calls are imperative and will be needed against the Colts.

Third down

Turn up the heat. If Carson Wentz can play for the Colts, chances are he won’t be very mobile with that ankle injury. If Jacob Eason gets the start, then the smart play is to make the youngster beat you with his arm and decision making.

Fourth down

Stay handy with Randy. Has Randy Bullock solved the Titans field goal woes? He was 4 for 5, including the game-winner in overtime. The Titans have to hope that with another week of work with long snapper Morgan Cox and holder Brett Kern that Bullock will continue to get more comfortable and become a trustworthy option on field goals.