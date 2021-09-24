Offensive line at its best with backs against the wall

VOL. 45 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 24, 2021

Adversity seems to bring out the best in the Tennessee Titans.

How else does one explain Derrick Henry racking up 147 yards in the second half of Sunday’s overtime win to rally the Titans from 15 down at the half while playing without the starting left side of the offensive line.

They did so with Taylor Lewan’s knee acting up and being declared inactive, forcing Ty Sambrailo into action at left tackle. Then, they lost left guard Rodger Saffold to a shoulder injury, which put second-year man Aaron Brewer into the fray.

The line is still far from a finished product with all the plugging of leaks. They again allowed Ryan Tannehill to get sacked and lose a fumble in the first half that led to a Seattle touchdown.

But they persevere.

“We have a great room. I love the dudes I’m playing with,” Sambrailo said of being forced into action. “We’re a tight-knit group and we just take the next-man-up approach.”

It also was a patchwork line last year when Henry amassed 2,000 yards and second consecutive rushing title.

“Ty did a great job as the next man up,” Henry said. “You always prepare like you’re the starter all throughout training camp, and that’s what these guys did. They came in and did their job like they’re supposed to.”

-- Terry McCormick