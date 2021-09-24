Pinnacles rates No. 6 on women’s workplace list

VOL. 45 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 24, 2021

Nashville’s Pinnacle Financial Partners remains one of the nation’s Best Large Workplaces for Women, earning the No. 6 spot on the latest list from Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work.

The firm ranks among the best in the nation for the way women associates view their experience in terms of fairness and equity. This is Pinnacle’s fourth appearance on the list, having previously earned this distinction in 2020, 2018 and 2017.

The Best Workplaces for Women award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 5.6 million U.S. employees. In that survey, 98% of Pinnacle’s female employees said it’s a great place to work.

At the end of 2020, Pinnacle expanded its leadership team to include 20 additional women and also made commitments to ensure greater diversity in leadership positions going forward. At least 50% of all participants in a new leadership development program will represent diverse gender, racial, ethnic and other backgrounds.

IVX Health named to Best Places to Work list

Modern Healthcare has named Brentwood’s IVX Health as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2021, an annual program that identifies and honors 150 outstanding companies and organizations in the health care industry nationwide.

Modern Healthcare ranked IVX Health No. 48 overall in one of its two category designations. The award marks the third consecutive year IVX Health has been recognized in the prestigious Best Places to Work list.

Trailer Bridge opens new office in Nashville

Trailer Bridge Inc., the award-winning leader in North American freight transportation is pleased to announce the opening of its newest office in Nashville. This most recent expansion enhances services for customers in need of reliable, proven full spectrum asset-based logistics services across North America and beyond.

Located in the Stocking 51 building in The Nations, TB’s Nashville location is the company’s eighth logistics office and the first in Tennessee. Trailer Bridge has experienced tremendous growth during the past three years and has opened additional offices across North America to support the growing freight needs of today’s shipper.

Trailer Bridge’s service offerings have grown to include U.S. domestic freight movements, cross-border transportation solutions between the U.S., Mexico and Canada, a new international division expanding ocean carrier services to global markets, a government services division, rapid growth for Puerto Rican and Dominican ocean service and the expansion of its team by more than 68%.

The logistics operation in Nashville will be led by Justin Myatt, the founder of Black Freighter Logistics. He operated the freight brokerage firm for more than two years before joining TB.

Crayhill Renewables, Excelon announce pact

Crayhill Renewables, the Nashville-based renewables affiliate of Crayhill Capital Management, and Exelon Generation Company, LLC, have announced a comprehensive lifecycle management program designed to support renewable energy projects by offering end-to-end financing and operational services.

Exelon Generation, aka Exelon Power Services, is the operator of more than 30 gigawatts of generation assets.

The partnership provides the industry with a unique combination of renewable developer solutions that include pre-Notice to Proceed lending, transmission and development advisory, takeout equity from Crayhill Renewables and post-commercial operations date operating solutions from Exelon Power Services. Exelon Power Services combines the company’s operational expertise with its industry leading customer business to provide a complete spectrum of power plant management.

This package offers project developers a single integrated solution for both financing and generation management, simplifying the complex path between early-stage development and project operations. This in turn will help accelerate the energy transition by empowering developers through Crayhill Renewable’s flexible capital products and Exelon Power Services’ capabilities in plant operations, energy management and other areas of support.

TN breweries highly rated in RAVE Reviews

RAVE Reviews, an independent, reader-supported website, has published its 2021 list of the 30 top breweries in the Southeastern states, including three in Tennessee.

Blackstone Brewing Company in Nashville placed fifth, Smoky Mountain Brewery in Gatlinburg placed seventh and Crafty Bastard Brewery in Knoxville placed 13th.

Using a 20-point scale for factors like nostalgia, popularity, cult following, destination and scarcity, RAVE developed a methodology to rate the best brewpubs across 11 Southeastern states.

Green Bench Brewing Company of St. Petersburg was the No. 1 brewery followed by Highland Brewing in Asheville and SweetWater Brewing Company in Atlanta.

RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment and travel. It’s not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine.

Frist Art announces medieval art exhibition

The Frist Art Museum will present Medieval Bologna: Art for a University City, the first major museum exhibition in the U.S. to focus on medieval art made in the prosperous northern Italian city of Bologna.

Conceived and organized by Frist Art Museum senior curator Trinita Kennedy, the exhibition of illuminated manuscripts, paintings, and sculptures will be on view in the Frist’s Upper-Level Galleries Nov. 5-Jan. 30.

The nearly 70 objects in the exhibition span from 1230 to 1400, from the first great flowering of manuscript illumination in Bologna to the beginnings of the construction and decoration of the ambitious Basilica of San Petronio in the city’s Piazza Maggiore.

On view will be many illuminated law textbooks, which are fascinating for their distinctive page layouts and iconography as well as their notable size and heft. The works are drawn primarily from American libraries, museums and private collections, including the J. Paul Getty Museum, the Library of Congress, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the National Gallery of Art, the New York Public Library and Princeton University Library. Loans are also being sought from the Museo Civico Medievale in Bologna.

The exhibition is accompanied by a 256-page lavishly illustrated hardback catalogue titled Medieval Bologna: Art for a University City, published by Paul Holberton Publishing (London). Edited by Kennedy, the publication includes seven essays and is the first major study in English about manuscript illumination, painting, and sculpture in Bologna between the years 1200 and 1400.

REI Nation adds Nashville to service area

REI Nation, the largest turnkey real estate investment company in the U.S., is expanding its property management services across its existing 11 markets and adding and Nashville and Austin to its footprint.

The company’s property management division, Premier Property Management Group, which was established to support REI Nation owner-investors, will now offer its services to any owners of single-family rental properties, regardless of their affiliation with REI Nation.

In addition to the new Nashville and Austin presence, the company operates in Memphis, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Huntsville, Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Little Rock and St. Louis.

ObjectiveGI rebrands, now ObjectiveHealth

ObjectiveGI, the integrated research and technology services platform company based in Franklin, has launched a new brand identity and name change to ObjectiveHealth.

The announcement comes after a year of rapid growth and market demand to expand their clinical research capabilities and leverage their proprietary technology solutions.

The name change to ObjectiveHealth reflects a provider-focused approach that emphasizes their dedication to improve patient health care options and embraces care more broadly. Last year, the company realized it was time to harness its unique approach to clinical research to deliver additional care options and enhance the care to more patients in more health care areas.

With a primary scientific focus on prevalent gastrointestinal diseases like fatty liver disease, metabolic syndrome and next generation diagnostics, ObjectiveHealth is expanding into new research areas.

Enexor BioEnergy makes 100+ Accelerator

Enexor BioEnergy, LLC of Franklin has been selected into the prestigious 100+ Accelerator to find solutions to the world’s most pressing environmental and social challenges.

Enexor provides renewable energy and carbon conversion solution for organic, biomass and plastic waste problems.

Sponsored by AB InBev, Unilever, The Coca-Cola Co. and Colgate-Palmolive, 100+ Accelerator selected 36 startups out of over 1,000 applicants from across the world to solve the sustainability challenges of their supply chains, with Enexor in their Climate Action category.

Enexor’s patented Bio-CHP system is easily transportable. This plug-and-play system allows for quick deployment and on-site mobilization around the world. Enexor’s unique business model enables immediate cost savings and sustainability for its customers.

This selection builds on an exciting year for Enexor, including a $10 million investment from BorgWarner Inc., selection into Google’s Climate Change Accelerator and Halliburton Company’s Clean-Tech Labs Accelerator, and winning the United Nations World Tourism Sustainable Development Goals Startup Competition.

Shinhung to expand operations in Clarksville

Shinhung Global USA Inc. officials have announced that the South Korean-based logistics company will invest $10 million to expand its operations by building a new distribution facility in Clarksville.

The project will create 83 new jobs in Montgomery County.

As a major supplier for LG Electronics USA, the expansion will put the newest portion of the company in close proximity to LG’s appliance manufacturing facility.

Shinhung’s Clarksville location represents the company’s sole U.S. operations.

This expansion takes place only three years after locating in Clarksville and will continue to grow Shinhung’s international operations in third-party logistics, global sourcing, forwarding and vendor managed inventory.