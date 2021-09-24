VOL. 45 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 24, 2021

Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks. A monthly community forum featuring elected officials and focused on issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Columbia State Community College, Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. Friday, 7:30-8:30 a.m. Free. Information

SEPT. 25-26

Boutique Week

Women’s two-day shopping event with 100 women’s clothing and accessory vendors. Food trucks also available. The Marketplace in East Nashville, 400 Davidson St., Nashville. Free. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPT. 27

Nolensville Business Mixer

Enjoy an opportunity to connect with business professionals who live or work in Nolensville during this after-hours event. Food and beverages available for purchase. Mill Creek Brewery, 2008 B Johnson Industrial Blvd., Nolensville. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Free for members and guests. Information

Franklin BOMA Candidates Election Forum

Co-hosted by Williamson, Inc., Franklin Tomorrow, Williamson Herald, Leadership Franklin and Williamson County Association of Realtors. In-person and streaming options available. Registration required. Franklin City Hall, 109 3rd Ave. S., Franklin. 5:30-7 p.m. Information

Reagan Day Dinner

Featuring Gov. Bill Lee. Murph’s Country Music Barn, 336 Winters Road, Cedar Hill. Doors open 5 p.m., V.I.P. Reception 5:30 p.m., Lee’s speech at 6 p.m. $50 at the door, $45 pre-sale. V.I.P. reception $25. Attire: Western. Information

TUESDAY, SEPT. 28

Maury County Women in Business Networking Breakfast

The Maury Alliance Women in Business Group provides growth-minded women from all professional levels and backgrounds a friendly and welcoming environment in which to come together, share ideas and network. B’s Salty and Sweet, 101 N. James Campbell Blvd. Note: Buy your own breakfast. 8-9 a.m. Information

Workshop: Hiring and Retaining Top-Notch Talent

Strategies for finding and keeping talented employees in the today’s highly competitive environment. Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance, Downstairs Boardroom, 106 West 6th Street, Columbia. 10-11:30 a.m. Free, registration requested. Information

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29

Chamber North: The Business of Sports

Some of Nashville’s top sports professionals will discuss “The Business of Sports” and their team’s contribution to making Nashville a top-rated sports town. Panelists: Taylor Fisher, director of sales, Nashville Sounds, Adam Nuse, VP of business operations, Titans, Bill Wickett, chief marketing officer, Nashville Predators, and Mary Cavarra, executive VP & chief financial officer, Ingram Industries Inc. First Tennessee Park, 19 Junior Gilliam Way. A light breakfast will be served. Free to Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce members, $10 for non-members. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

THURSDAY, SEPT. 30

Power Breakfast

Carolyn Hardy, president and CEO of Chism Hardy Investments LLC, is the guest speaker. Old Glory Distilling Co., 451 Alfred Thun Road. 8 a.m. Registration required to attend. $35 for members, $40 for non-members. Information

Breakfast with Mayor Ogles

Join Maury Alliance for breakfast and a Q&A session with Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles. Southern Tre upstairs event space, 117 West 7th Street, Columbia. $20 for members, $25 for non-members. Information