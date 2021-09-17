VOL. 45 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 17, 2021

After a wobbly day, major indexes end mixed on Wall Street Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



Major indexes ended mixed on Wall Street Tuesday after spending much of the day wobbling between gains and losses.

For parts of the afternoon the market had looked like it would recoup some of the losses it took in a big pullback a day earlier, but by the closing bell even those gains had mostly fizzled.

The S&P 500 ended down a bit less than 0.1%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%.

Gains for some tech companies helped nudge the Nasdaq up 0.2%.

Uber jumped 11.5% after raising its outlook. The yield on the 10-year Treasury edged up to 1.32%.