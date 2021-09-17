Williamson, Lebanon receive early literacy grants

VOL. 45 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 17, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee education officials have selected five school districts to receive $300,000 grants under an early literacy program.

The state Department of Education says the Reading 360 Model Districts include Bristol, Tennessee, City Schools; Jackson County Schools; Lebanon Special School District; Milan Special School District; and Williamson County Schools.

The department released the optional supplement to support literacy in pre-K through second grade in July 2020.

Districts applied for the program this spring. Part of the program involves collecting model instructional videos that any district can use and that will be aired on PBS through a partnership with the network's six Tennessee stations.