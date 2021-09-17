Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 17, 2021

Kentucky welcome center temporarily closes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky welcome center has temporarily closed for sanitation and staffing shortages due to COVID-19, officials said.

The welcome center along Interstate 65 on the Kentucky-Tennessee line closed Tuesday and is expected to remain closed until next week, a statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said. Truck parking remains open.

Message boards have been placed along the interstate to inform drivers of the closure.

More information will be released when there's an exact date for reopening the facility, officials said.

