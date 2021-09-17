Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 17, 2021

Tennessee puts $180M in public-private welfare pilot program

Updated 7:14AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee officials say they are offering $180 million in grants through 2025 for public-private partnerships to develop welfare programs focused on helping low-income families become self-sufficient.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services says nonprofits, local economic planning organizations, local government agencies and certain human resources agencies will be eligible for $5 million in planning grants up to $500,000 each and $175 million in implementation grants up to $25 apiece.

The deadline for planning grant applications in the Tennessee Opportunity Pilot Initiative is Oct. 15.

Next spring, a panel will pick six pilot program participants for the $25 million grants over three years.

The funding comes through the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

