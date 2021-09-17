‘Roar’ could use more bite but has good information

VOL. 45 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 17, 2021

You thought you’d be back by now. When you left your job last year, they said they’d call you when things opened up, but here we are, 18 months in, and you’re still sitting at home.

It’s finally occurred to you that you’re not going back and you have mixed feelings. Is this a blessing in disguise or, as in “Roar” by Michael Clinton, is it an opportunity to sink your teeth into?

For most of your life, you’ve held down a job, 20 years, 30 years? 40 years, and the pandemic showed you it’s time to shuffle things or perhaps retire. That’s a word Michael Clinton hates, by the way. “Rewire” is a much better word, he says, or “refire.”

Both sound more empowering, don’t they? Empowering, but also filled with opportunity. Now’s your chance to step back and ROAR. Says Clinton:

REIMAGINE yourself

OWN who you are

ACT on what’s next

REASSESS your relationships to get you there

First, remember what you wanted to “be” when you were 10 and reconnect with that feeling. Dream of the future a couple of years hence and start saving money, making moves or taking action to get there. It won’t happen magically. Journal your thoughts and ideas, including the kind of legacy you hope to leave.

“Roar Into the Second Half of Your Life (Before It’s Too Late)” by Michael Clinton c.2021, Beyond Words / Atria $26 205 pages

Never be ashamed of where you come from or how you got to where you are. Recall the best and worst relationships you’ve had, own your strengths, as well as your weaknesses, and be honest! Don’t even lie when people ask your age. Remember that your financial security is in your hands. Schedule a “SWOT” analysis regularly to be sure you’re not off-track.

“Act courageous” and have no regrets. Try new things. Make life changes now. Do what Clinton calls “life layering.”

And finally, put it all together. Stop speaking of yourself disparagingly. Gather the people you want to support you and ensure that they do. Build a life that’s “parallel” to work so you can seamlessly ease from the latter and into the former.

“Roar” isn’t a bad book. Pointers are clearly stated inside but most don’t need a lot of explanation. They’re common things, commonsensical and sprinkled inside illustrative anecdotes that are actually quite entertaining.

You might find some nuggets to use, a couple of tidbits that’ll help you on your “second half” of life. But let’s be honest: Chances are if you’re 55 or older you’ve already thought about (and even tried!) much of what you’ll read here.

So is entertainment what you want? Probably not entirely, and the frequent name-dropping in the stories sometimes mars the relevance of what’s presented. Wealth and fame, alas, aren’t the most realistic touchstones anymore.

Still, if you’re really, truly rudderless at this time in your life and you need help finding direction and wind for your sails, author and media adviser Michael Clinton’s advice might offer some help. If you’re good in that department, though, and you see “Roar” on the shelf, just put it back.

Terri Schlichenmeyer’s reviews of business books are read in more than 260 publications in the U.S. and Canada.