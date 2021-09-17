VOL. 45 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 17, 2021

Full Moon Pickin’ Party. Bluegrass music performed by attendees and main acts. Bring your acoustic instrument to participate in the final party this year. Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center. Fee: $25 adults, $10 youth (7-17), children 6 and younger free. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. Friday, 6-10 p.m. Food Trucks on-site. Information

FRIDAY, SEPT. 17

Chamber 101 Orientation

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

SEPT. 17-18

Lotz House Ghost Tours

Ninety-minute evening ghost tours of the house Friday and Saturday nights through mid-November. Guests will have the chance to experience the Civil War spirits and other unexplained phenomenon that are said to haunt the historic home. The Lotz House has been featured on the Travel Channel’s “Haunted Live” as well as Travel Channel’s “The Most Terrifying Places in America.” 6 p.m. $20 for adults, $10 for children 7-13. Information

SATURDAY, SEPT. 18

East Nashville Beer Festival

Attendees can expect dozens of local and regional craft breweries, food trucks and live music. This is a 21-and-older event. East Park, 700 Woodland Street. Fee: $65/$25 for designated driver. 1-6 p.m. Information

River Swing 2021

The proceeds of this benefit raise nearly one-third of the funding needed for protecting and restoring clean water and healthy ecosystems for the rivers of Tennessee. River Circle Farm, 1041 Sneed Road W., Franklin. Fee: $250 per person, $2,500 Table 6-10 p.m. Attire: Casual/River Chic. Information

Gallatin Farm-to-Table Dinner

Celebrate farmers market vendors with locally sourced fare in the heart of historic downtown Gallatin. Cocktails 6 p.m., dinner 7 p.m., entertainment 8 p.m. Registration required. Fee $75 non-Gallatin-area Chamber members. Information

TUESDAY, SEPT. 21

Values-Based Investing Lunch

Brent Whiddon, senior lead adviser at OneAscent Wealth, will speak on living more aligned with your values. Space is limited. Maury Alliance, 106 West 6th Street, Columbia. 12-1 p.m. Fee: Free. Information

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22

Mentoring Matters

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee is launching Mentoring Matters, a virtual professional group mentoring and networking event with all proceeds to support BBBSMT’s mission to provide youth with one-to-one mentoring. 5-6:30 p.m. Fee: $80-plus. Information