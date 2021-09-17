Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 45 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 17, 2021

Top Davidson County commercial sales for August 2021

Top commercial real estate sales, July 2021, for Davidson County, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
812 18th Nashville 37203 8/17 NP 18th & Chet LLC 18th & Chet LLC $78,500,000
100 Arbor Knoll, 101 Arbor Crest Antioch 37013 8/6 Arbor Hills Apartments Owner LLC Arbor Knoll GP $77,500,000
70 Music Nashville 37203 8/12 Millennium Music LP Millennium Music Row 2 LLC $75,720,000
109 16th Nashville 37203 8/6 1600 MCG Owner LLC 16th Ave & McGavock Po LP $57,900,000
0 Charlotte Nashville 37209 8/10 Nashville Apt 1 LLC Nic Nashville West LLC $57,570,000
5400 Centennial Nashville 37209 8/26 WMCI Nashville III LLC; WMCI Nashville III-B LLC Centennial West Partners $56,500,000
121 Donelson Nashville 37214 8/13 WMCI Nashville II LLC SMLA Donelson LLC $48,000,000
500 2nd Nashville 37210 8/13 CRD 2nd Avenue Owner LLC Citadel Broadcasting Co; Cumulus Radio LLC $34,000,000
5720 Crossings Antioch 37013 8/10 Exeter 5720 Crossings LP Fds Crossings LLC $27,850,000
3940 Bell Hermitage 37076 8/2 Hermitage Acquisitions I LLC Alta Vista LP $22,500,000
2700 Murfreesboro Antioch 37013 8/23 Jones Estates Suburban Tn LLC Mobile Home Partners of Tn LLC $9,250,000
3411 Percy Priest Nashville 37214 8/12 Ng Percy Priest LLC Boat Rack LLC $9,200,000
1702, 1717 Lebanon Pike Nashville 37210 8/5 Tycap LLC Buttermilk Ridge LP $8,000,000
200 Webster Madison 37115 8/6 Churchill Windlands East LLC Harvest Windlands - East Retirement Residence LLC $6,839,880
0 Bluff Brentwood 37027 8/18 BBDB Invs LLC Lig Assets Properties LLC $6,333,794
211 12th Nashville 37203 8/4 FP Investors LLC 1212 Retail Investors LLC $5,850,000
5255 Hickory Hollow Antioch 37013 8/4 Rocketown of Middle Tn Bb Antioch GP $4,750,000
1720 Jp Hennessy Lavergne 37086 8/9 LH-TN Real Estate Holdco LLC Rebel Steel Inc $4,500,000
1411, 1413 Dickerson Nashville 37207 8/17 Dickerson Pike 1031 LLC; Dickerson Pike Propco LLC Wall Donald E; Wall Michael E $3,825,000
4331 Old Hickory Old Hickory 37138 8/20 PGP Granwood 1 LLC; PGP Granwood 2 LLC; PGP Granwood 3 LLC; PGP Granwood 4 LLC; PGP Granwood 5 LLC; PGP Granwood 6 LLC Wright Elsie R; Wright Sydney E $3,750,000
910, 912, 914, 916 Buchanan Nashville 37208 8/4 910 Cab LLC Tn New Dev 3 LLC $3,700,000
1333 Vashti Nashville 37207 8/25 Fresh Co Foods LLC Fey Paul A $3,500,000
221 Crossings Antioch 37013 8/17 FRHC Antioch LLC Merrick And Central Road LLC $3,476,589
101, 103 Lea Nashville 37210 8/18 G&S Partners GP Rutledge Properties GP $3,250,000
1619, 1701 17th Nashville 37212 8/2 Cumberland Heights Foundation Inc Music Row Holdings LLC $3,250,000
5802 Nolensville Nashville 37211 8/16 5802 Nolensville LLC Horton Alden III $3,250,000
525 Metroplex Nashville 37211 8/13 525 Metroplex GP Moore Forest Industries Inc $3,150,000
198, 200, 204 Gatewood Nashville 37207 8/17 Dickerson Pike 1031 LLC; Dickerson Pike Propco LLC Clouse Tony Ray $3,025,000
2 Music Nashville 37203 8/4 7G 2 Music Circle East LLC Morris Dale C $3,000,000
2914 Dickerson Nashville 37207 8/6 2914 Dickerson Pike LLC Jdb Management Co LLC $3,000,000
6340 Nolensville Nashville 37211 8/25 Albarati Nawaf Khaled Kim Soung Myung $2,930,000
0 Wedgewood Nashville 37203 8/20 Aqozfi Rhc Weho LLC Rh Wedgewood LLC $2,720,000
2519 Franklin Nashville 37204 8/2 Melrose Auto Repair Inc Jordan Family Partners LP $2,700,000
801, 803, 805 3rd, 309 Ash Nashville 37210 8/2 Nisma GP Boyd James S F $2,400,000
0 Pettus Antioch 37013 8/16 Regent Homes LLC Green Trails LLC $2,368,000
3020 Brandau Hermitage 37076 8/13 3020 Brandau Partners LLC Kirby Holdings LLC $2,150,000
2538 Bransford Nashville 37204 8/13 Tn Prop Co LLC Green Legacy II Partnership $2,000,000
1201 Dickerson Nashville 37207 8/23 White Water Inv Group LLC Lang Martin; Lang Susan $1,900,000
2224 Gallatin Madison 37115 8/13 Cameron Lydia A Shihadeh Property Holdings LLC $1,800,000
6400 Charlotte Nashville 37209 8/17 Worldwide Fabrics LLC T C Summers Inc $1,700,000
2855 Logan Nashville 37211 8/26 Y World Inv LLC Sts Property Group LLC $1,675,000
15 Dry Creek Goodlttsvlle 37072 8/13 Dry Creek LLC Hix Fred; Wilkes Terry E $1,400,000
3039 Powell Nashville 37204 8/26 Threshold Inv Partners LLC CJM Nashville LLC $1,210,000
2510 Lebanon Nashville 37214 8/2 Claybon Joseph; Vandenbergh David Kpcd LLC; Tyner Dev LLC $1,130,000
6000 Rivervalley Nashville 37221 8/5 Real Estate Solutions Group LLC Reames W Brian $1,100,000
513 Thompson Nashville 37211 8/27 WNR30-Nashville Thompson Lane LLC Thompson Lane Car Wash Property Trust $1,100,000
12751 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 8/31 Ferdowsi Farzin Hickerson Mary Trustee $1,050,000
966 Main Nashville 37206 8/18 Higgins James S; Piliponis Richard D Baker Gary C $1,050,000
411 Trinity Nashville 37207 8/10 4021 CP GP Champion Car Wash LLC $1,000,000
1303 Gallatin Madison 37115 8/27 Esmaeili Farnaz; Zad Payman Yoon John Jeongsik; Yoon Susie Myungwha; Yun Jeong Sik; Yun Myang W $1,000,000
4001 Lebanon Hermitage 37076 8/30 Marblehill Hermitage LLC Richard H Watts Family LP $1,000,000
24 Conference Goodlttsvlle 37072 8/16 IFP Realty LLC Armed Services Mutual Benefit Assoc $950,000
806 51st Nashville 37209 8/31 City Limits Const LLC L&S Dev LLC $927,900
208 Fairfax Nashville 37212 8/27 Music City Holdings LLC Lammert Gregory Joseph $885,000
1208 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 8/30 A&M Partnership Al Ikaby Najah $885,000
3926 Gallatin Nashville 37216 8/18 Baba Jank LLC Bankston Dorothy N $858,000
6025 Nolensville Nashville 37211 8/16 Lenox 6025 Bradford Plaza LLC $825,000
0 Chandler Hermitage 37076 8/2 Meritage Homes of Tn Inc Desperado Partners $825,000
0 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 8/2 Nashville Inv Inc Burkitt Station Land $818,920
3205 Acklen Nashville 37212 8/9 White Sandy; White Torne Danzo Anthony; Danzo Benjamin J Estate $810,000
216 11th Nashville 37206 8/10 Basilico Timo LLC Taylor May Trust $760,000
2853 Logan Nashville 37211 8/24 Dreffs Vincent Edward Jr Jarrell James D; Jarrell Kathryn B $725,000
914 South Nashville 37203 8/3 One Thousand Eight South LLC Illume Nashville LLC $725,000
1831 4th Nashville 37208 8/5 Gordon John Eric Marsicano Christopher; Marsicano Michele $660,000
0 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 8/16 Patterson Co LLC McAdams Richard; Lehman J Trent $595,000
621 Berry Nashville 37204 8/12 Meehan Dennis; Meehan Shawn DGI Properties LLC $590,000
      8/4 Sullivan Rebecca C Norberg Stephanie L $587,000
32 Cleveland Nashville 37210 8/19 York James A Wells Linda $550,000
1106 Graycroft Madison 37115 8/4 Dialysis Clinic Inc Due West Towers LLC $515,000
1314 Lewis Nashville 37210 8/2 Cunio Carleen Anna; Cunio David Thomas Participant Prop LLC $485,000
1102 McAlpine Nashville 37216 8/26 Favia Frank Duncan Richard E Jr Estate $470,000
929, 931 Old Hickory Madison 37115 8/20 Clouse Tony Ray Tenir LLC $435,707
276 White Bridge Nashville 37209 8/19 Dowd Dev & Design LLC Nyquist Kate; Wallner James N; Wallner Meredith $425,000
217 Woodruff Madison 37115 8/20 Falls Stuart Lemley Joffe Mark J; Joffe Max E; Oliver Kendra H $410,000
4907 Teton Old Hickory 37138 8/10 Zillow Homes Property Trust Henderson Tammy $386,500
0 Two Mile Goodlttsvlle 37072 8/24 310TMP LLC Able Builders Inc $375,000
1821 Wedgewood Nashville 37212 8/27 Vo Huy; Vo Kevin Alsup Linda; Alsup Linda T; Alsup Thomas; Alsup Tom; Alsup Thomas C $374,900
110 Cedar Goodlttsvlle 37072 8/23 Tellechea Carlos Corzo; Torga Dayaelena Napoles Fakunle Holly; Fakunle Samuel A $345,000
303 Criddle Nashville 37219 8/11 Brewer Sean Clayton Allen Julia $345,000
149 Belle Forest Nashville 37221 8/26 Georgetown Holdings LLC Frazier Jacqueline; Frazier Thomas M $325,000
1839 Neelys Bend Madison 37115 8/11 Kramer Gabrielle Russum; Kramer Raymond Strand III Brahaney James K $325,000
815 Meadowlark Goodlttsvlle 37072 8/19 Gypsy Barber & Shave Co LLC Madden Francis P Jr $325,000
217 Woodruff Madison 37115 8/20 Fick Joe; McCullough Galen Holt Nelson; Shearon David $287,500
7009 Lenox Village Nashville 37211 8/9 Omar Abdulgader Lynn Heather; Lynn Mark Allen $275,000
6977 Sunnywood Nashville 37211 8/19 Blocker Lance; Kheshti Sahar McGowan Family LP $240,000
1605 11th Nashville 37208 8/10 Dakota Capital Properties LLC Music City Holdings LLC $210,000
1114 Cabana Nashville 37214 8/31 Catanzano Marilyn Buck Cannon Rebecca Crouch $200,000
0 Target Antioch 37013 8/5 Octopus Two Realty Mgmt LLC D3 Hickory Hollow LLC $190,026
201 Acklen Park Nashville 37203 8/9 Smith Gregory Pearson Browning Barbara Joan; Browning Beverly Anne; Browning Beverly Anne Trustee; Elizabeth Meggs Browning Family Trust; Browning Elizabeth Meggs Estate; Elizabeth Meggs Browing Family Trust $187,000
319 Summit Ridge Nashville 37215 8/11 Alealidaryani Shima Turney & Jeanne Stevens Family Trust $177,000
770 Winthorne Nashville 37217 8/26 Wells Ryan Baley James W Jr $175,000
1839 Neelys Bend Madison 37115 8/10 Kramer Evelyn B; Kramer Raymond S Jr Brahaney James K $175,000
772 Winthorne Nashville 37217 8/26 Wells Ryan Baley James W Jr $175,000
1605 11th Nashville 37208 8/10 Music City Holdings LLC Woods Lasundra D; Jones Lasundra $175,000
4958 Edmondson Nashville 37211 8/31 Adams Brandon Trustee Henderson Claude C $170,400
2390 Antioch Antioch 37013 8/18 Brentwood Concrete LLC Santes-Garcia Oscar $150,000
2139 15th Nashville 37208 8/10 Ctinc LLC Church Augustus L $150,000
0 Target Antioch 37013 8/5 Century Farms LLC D3 Hickory Hollow LLC $149,974
4958 Edmondson Nashville 37211 8/31 Adams Brandon Trustee Henderson Claude C Jr $135,100
3012, 3014, 3016 Delaware Nashville 37209 8/3 Iwu John B; Nzerue Chike M Stallworth Willie L Sr Estate $125,000
0 Clarksville Whites Cr 37189 8/18 Steven R Griffith Irrevocable Trust Dansby Timothy $115,000

