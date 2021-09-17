Top Davidson County commercial sales for August 2021

|812 18th
|Nashville
|37203
|8/17
|NP 18th & Chet LLC
|18th & Chet LLC
|$78,500,000
|100 Arbor Knoll, 101 Arbor Crest
|Antioch
|37013
|8/6
|Arbor Hills Apartments Owner LLC
|Arbor Knoll GP
|$77,500,000
|70 Music
|Nashville
|37203
|8/12
|Millennium Music LP
|Millennium Music Row 2 LLC
|$75,720,000
|109 16th
|Nashville
|37203
|8/6
|1600 MCG Owner LLC
|16th Ave & McGavock Po LP
|$57,900,000
|0 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|8/10
|Nashville Apt 1 LLC
|Nic Nashville West LLC
|$57,570,000
|5400 Centennial
|Nashville
|37209
|8/26
|WMCI Nashville III LLC; WMCI Nashville III-B LLC
|Centennial West Partners
|$56,500,000
|121 Donelson
|Nashville
|37214
|8/13
|WMCI Nashville II LLC
|SMLA Donelson LLC
|$48,000,000
|500 2nd
|Nashville
|37210
|8/13
|CRD 2nd Avenue Owner LLC
|Citadel Broadcasting Co; Cumulus Radio LLC
|$34,000,000
|5720 Crossings
|Antioch
|37013
|8/10
|Exeter 5720 Crossings LP
|Fds Crossings LLC
|$27,850,000
|3940 Bell
|Hermitage
|37076
|8/2
|Hermitage Acquisitions I LLC
|Alta Vista LP
|$22,500,000
|2700 Murfreesboro
|Antioch
|37013
|8/23
|Jones Estates Suburban Tn LLC
|Mobile Home Partners of Tn LLC
|$9,250,000
|3411 Percy Priest
|Nashville
|37214
|8/12
|Ng Percy Priest LLC
|Boat Rack LLC
|$9,200,000
|1702, 1717 Lebanon Pike
|Nashville
|37210
|8/5
|Tycap LLC
|Buttermilk Ridge LP
|$8,000,000
|200 Webster
|Madison
|37115
|8/6
|Churchill Windlands East LLC
|Harvest Windlands - East Retirement Residence LLC
|$6,839,880
|0 Bluff
|Brentwood
|37027
|8/18
|BBDB Invs LLC
|Lig Assets Properties LLC
|$6,333,794
|211 12th
|Nashville
|37203
|8/4
|FP Investors LLC
|1212 Retail Investors LLC
|$5,850,000
|5255 Hickory Hollow
|Antioch
|37013
|8/4
|Rocketown of Middle Tn
|Bb Antioch GP
|$4,750,000
|1720 Jp Hennessy
|Lavergne
|37086
|8/9
|LH-TN Real Estate Holdco LLC
|Rebel Steel Inc
|$4,500,000
|1411, 1413 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|8/17
|Dickerson Pike 1031 LLC; Dickerson Pike Propco LLC
|Wall Donald E; Wall Michael E
|$3,825,000
|4331 Old Hickory
|Old Hickory
|37138
|8/20
|PGP Granwood 1 LLC; PGP Granwood 2 LLC; PGP Granwood 3 LLC; PGP Granwood 4 LLC; PGP Granwood 5 LLC; PGP Granwood 6 LLC
|Wright Elsie R; Wright Sydney E
|$3,750,000
|910, 912, 914, 916 Buchanan
|Nashville
|37208
|8/4
|910 Cab LLC
|Tn New Dev 3 LLC
|$3,700,000
|1333 Vashti
|Nashville
|37207
|8/25
|Fresh Co Foods LLC
|Fey Paul A
|$3,500,000
|221 Crossings
|Antioch
|37013
|8/17
|FRHC Antioch LLC
|Merrick And Central Road LLC
|$3,476,589
|101, 103 Lea
|Nashville
|37210
|8/18
|G&S Partners GP
|Rutledge Properties GP
|$3,250,000
|1619, 1701 17th
|Nashville
|37212
|8/2
|Cumberland Heights Foundation Inc
|Music Row Holdings LLC
|$3,250,000
|5802 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|8/16
|5802 Nolensville LLC
|Horton Alden III
|$3,250,000
|525 Metroplex
|Nashville
|37211
|8/13
|525 Metroplex GP
|Moore Forest Industries Inc
|$3,150,000
|198, 200, 204 Gatewood
|Nashville
|37207
|8/17
|Dickerson Pike 1031 LLC; Dickerson Pike Propco LLC
|Clouse Tony Ray
|$3,025,000
|2 Music
|Nashville
|37203
|8/4
|7G 2 Music Circle East LLC
|Morris Dale C
|$3,000,000
|2914 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|8/6
|2914 Dickerson Pike LLC
|Jdb Management Co LLC
|$3,000,000
|6340 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|8/25
|Albarati Nawaf Khaled
|Kim Soung Myung
|$2,930,000
|0 Wedgewood
|Nashville
|37203
|8/20
|Aqozfi Rhc Weho LLC
|Rh Wedgewood LLC
|$2,720,000
|2519 Franklin
|Nashville
|37204
|8/2
|Melrose Auto Repair Inc
|Jordan Family Partners LP
|$2,700,000
|801, 803, 805 3rd, 309 Ash
|Nashville
|37210
|8/2
|Nisma GP
|Boyd James S F
|$2,400,000
|0 Pettus
|Antioch
|37013
|8/16
|Regent Homes LLC
|Green Trails LLC
|$2,368,000
|3020 Brandau
|Hermitage
|37076
|8/13
|3020 Brandau Partners LLC
|Kirby Holdings LLC
|$2,150,000
|2538 Bransford
|Nashville
|37204
|8/13
|Tn Prop Co LLC
|Green Legacy II Partnership
|$2,000,000
|1201 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|8/23
|White Water Inv Group LLC
|Lang Martin; Lang Susan
|$1,900,000
|2224 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|8/13
|Cameron Lydia A
|Shihadeh Property Holdings LLC
|$1,800,000
|6400 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|8/17
|Worldwide Fabrics LLC
|T C Summers Inc
|$1,700,000
|2855 Logan
|Nashville
|37211
|8/26
|Y World Inv LLC
|Sts Property Group LLC
|$1,675,000
|15 Dry Creek
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|8/13
|Dry Creek LLC
|Hix Fred; Wilkes Terry E
|$1,400,000
|3039 Powell
|Nashville
|37204
|8/26
|Threshold Inv Partners LLC
|CJM Nashville LLC
|$1,210,000
|2510 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37214
|8/2
|Claybon Joseph; Vandenbergh David
|Kpcd LLC; Tyner Dev LLC
|$1,130,000
|6000 Rivervalley
|Nashville
|37221
|8/5
|Real Estate Solutions Group LLC
|Reames W Brian
|$1,100,000
|513 Thompson
|Nashville
|37211
|8/27
|WNR30-Nashville Thompson Lane LLC
|Thompson Lane Car Wash Property Trust
|$1,100,000
|12751 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|8/31
|Ferdowsi Farzin
|Hickerson Mary Trustee
|$1,050,000
|966 Main
|Nashville
|37206
|8/18
|Higgins James S; Piliponis Richard D
|Baker Gary C
|$1,050,000
|411 Trinity
|Nashville
|37207
|8/10
|4021 CP GP
|Champion Car Wash LLC
|$1,000,000
|1303 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|8/27
|Esmaeili Farnaz; Zad Payman
|Yoon John Jeongsik; Yoon Susie Myungwha; Yun Jeong Sik; Yun Myang W
|$1,000,000
|4001 Lebanon
|Hermitage
|37076
|8/30
|Marblehill Hermitage LLC
|Richard H Watts Family LP
|$1,000,000
|24 Conference
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|8/16
|IFP Realty LLC
|Armed Services Mutual Benefit Assoc
|$950,000
|806 51st
|Nashville
|37209
|8/31
|City Limits Const LLC
|L&S Dev LLC
|$927,900
|208 Fairfax
|Nashville
|37212
|8/27
|Music City Holdings LLC
|Lammert Gregory Joseph
|$885,000
|1208 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|8/30
|A&M Partnership
|Al Ikaby Najah
|$885,000
|3926 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37216
|8/18
|Baba Jank LLC
|Bankston Dorothy N
|$858,000
|6025 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|8/16
|Lenox 6025
|Bradford Plaza LLC
|$825,000
|0 Chandler
|Hermitage
|37076
|8/2
|Meritage Homes of Tn Inc
|Desperado Partners
|$825,000
|0 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|8/2
|Nashville Inv Inc
|Burkitt Station Land
|$818,920
|3205 Acklen
|Nashville
|37212
|8/9
|White Sandy; White Torne
|Danzo Anthony; Danzo Benjamin J Estate
|$810,000
|216 11th
|Nashville
|37206
|8/10
|Basilico Timo LLC
|Taylor May Trust
|$760,000
|2853 Logan
|Nashville
|37211
|8/24
|Dreffs Vincent Edward Jr
|Jarrell James D; Jarrell Kathryn B
|$725,000
|914 South
|Nashville
|37203
|8/3
|One Thousand Eight South LLC
|Illume Nashville LLC
|$725,000
|1831 4th
|Nashville
|37208
|8/5
|Gordon John Eric
|Marsicano Christopher; Marsicano Michele
|$660,000
|0 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|8/16
|Patterson Co LLC
|McAdams Richard; Lehman J Trent
|$595,000
|621 Berry
|Nashville
|37204
|8/12
|Meehan Dennis; Meehan Shawn
|DGI Properties LLC
|$590,000
|
|
|
|8/4
|Sullivan Rebecca C
|Norberg Stephanie L
|$587,000
|32 Cleveland
|Nashville
|37210
|8/19
|York James A
|Wells Linda
|$550,000
|1106 Graycroft
|Madison
|37115
|8/4
|Dialysis Clinic Inc
|Due West Towers LLC
|$515,000
|1314 Lewis
|Nashville
|37210
|8/2
|Cunio Carleen Anna; Cunio David Thomas
|Participant Prop LLC
|$485,000
|1102 McAlpine
|Nashville
|37216
|8/26
|Favia Frank
|Duncan Richard E Jr Estate
|$470,000
|929, 931 Old Hickory
|Madison
|37115
|8/20
|Clouse Tony Ray
|Tenir LLC
|$435,707
|276 White Bridge
|Nashville
|37209
|8/19
|Dowd Dev & Design LLC
|Nyquist Kate; Wallner James N; Wallner Meredith
|$425,000
|217 Woodruff
|Madison
|37115
|8/20
|Falls Stuart Lemley
|Joffe Mark J; Joffe Max E; Oliver Kendra H
|$410,000
|4907 Teton
|Old Hickory
|37138
|8/10
|Zillow Homes Property Trust
|Henderson Tammy
|$386,500
|0 Two Mile
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|8/24
|310TMP LLC
|Able Builders Inc
|$375,000
|1821 Wedgewood
|Nashville
|37212
|8/27
|Vo Huy; Vo Kevin
|Alsup Linda; Alsup Linda T; Alsup Thomas; Alsup Tom; Alsup Thomas C
|$374,900
|110 Cedar
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|8/23
|Tellechea Carlos Corzo; Torga Dayaelena Napoles
|Fakunle Holly; Fakunle Samuel A
|$345,000
|303 Criddle
|Nashville
|37219
|8/11
|Brewer Sean Clayton
|Allen Julia
|$345,000
|149 Belle Forest
|Nashville
|37221
|8/26
|Georgetown Holdings LLC
|Frazier Jacqueline; Frazier Thomas M
|$325,000
|1839 Neelys Bend
|Madison
|37115
|8/11
|Kramer Gabrielle Russum; Kramer Raymond Strand III
|Brahaney James K
|$325,000
|815 Meadowlark
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|8/19
|Gypsy Barber & Shave Co LLC
|Madden Francis P Jr
|$325,000
|217 Woodruff
|Madison
|37115
|8/20
|Fick Joe; McCullough Galen
|Holt Nelson; Shearon David
|$287,500
|7009 Lenox Village
|Nashville
|37211
|8/9
|Omar Abdulgader
|Lynn Heather; Lynn Mark Allen
|$275,000
|6977 Sunnywood
|Nashville
|37211
|8/19
|Blocker Lance; Kheshti Sahar
|McGowan Family LP
|$240,000
|1605 11th
|Nashville
|37208
|8/10
|Dakota Capital Properties LLC
|Music City Holdings LLC
|$210,000
|1114 Cabana
|Nashville
|37214
|8/31
|Catanzano Marilyn Buck
|Cannon Rebecca Crouch
|$200,000
|0 Target
|Antioch
|37013
|8/5
|Octopus Two Realty Mgmt LLC
|D3 Hickory Hollow LLC
|$190,026
|201 Acklen Park
|Nashville
|37203
|8/9
|Smith Gregory Pearson
|Browning Barbara Joan; Browning Beverly Anne; Browning Beverly Anne Trustee; Elizabeth Meggs Browning Family Trust; Browning Elizabeth Meggs Estate; Elizabeth Meggs Browing Family Trust
|$187,000
|319 Summit Ridge
|Nashville
|37215
|8/11
|Alealidaryani Shima
|Turney & Jeanne Stevens Family Trust
|$177,000
|770 Winthorne
|Nashville
|37217
|8/26
|Wells Ryan
|Baley James W Jr
|$175,000
|1839 Neelys Bend
|Madison
|37115
|8/10
|Kramer Evelyn B; Kramer Raymond S Jr
|Brahaney James K
|$175,000
|772 Winthorne
|Nashville
|37217
|8/26
|Wells Ryan
|Baley James W Jr
|$175,000
|1605 11th
|Nashville
|37208
|8/10
|Music City Holdings LLC
|Woods Lasundra D; Jones Lasundra
|$175,000
|4958 Edmondson
|Nashville
|37211
|8/31
|Adams Brandon Trustee
|Henderson Claude C
|$170,400
|2390 Antioch
|Antioch
|37013
|8/18
|Brentwood Concrete LLC
|Santes-Garcia Oscar
|$150,000
|2139 15th
|Nashville
|37208
|8/10
|Ctinc LLC
|Church Augustus L
|$150,000
|0 Target
|Antioch
|37013
|8/5
|Century Farms LLC
|D3 Hickory Hollow LLC
|$149,974
|4958 Edmondson
|Nashville
|37211
|8/31
|Adams Brandon Trustee
|Henderson Claude C Jr
|$135,100
|3012, 3014, 3016 Delaware
|Nashville
|37209
|8/3
|Iwu John B; Nzerue Chike M
|Stallworth Willie L Sr Estate
|$125,000
|0 Clarksville
|Whites Cr
|37189
|8/18
|Steven R Griffith Irrevocable Trust
|Dansby Timothy
|$115,000