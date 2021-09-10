Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 10, 2021

Belmont University unveils $180M performing arts center

NASHVILLE (AP) — Belmont University has unveiled its new $180 million performing arts center.

The Nashville school put the 1,700-seat facility on display during two events Tuesday.

The university says its 150,000-square-foot facility is modeled after traditional European opera houses.

It will feature major concerts, plays, operas, dance, musical theater and other performances. It will also provide Belmont's arts students with a high-end facility.

Belmont has already reached partnerships with the Nashville Opera and Nashville Ballet at the center. The building will also feature contiguous event spaces that can hold another 900-plus guests when combined with its lobby.

