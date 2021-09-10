US stocks edge higher, regrouping after a down week

VOL. 45 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 10, 2021

Stocks managed to end a wobbly day mostly higher on Wall Street Monday as the market regroups after its biggest weekly drop since June.

The S&P 500 shook off an afternoon slump and edged up 0.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.8% and the Nasdaq slipped 0.1%.

Financial and energy stocks climbed, helping to make up for losses in health care. Energy companies benefited from higher prices for oil and natural gas.

Benchmark crude oil rose 1% to close above $70 a barrel for the first time since early August.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.32%.