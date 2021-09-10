Tennessee governor makes pick for 25th District judge

VOL. 45 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 10, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has selected Blake Neill to become a circuit court judge for the 25th Judicial District.

A news release from Lee's office says Neill will immediately fill the vacancy left by the former Judge Joe H. Walker III.

Neill has been a partner at a law firm and is from Somerville. He graduated from Union University, Samford University Divinity School and the University of Memphis School of Law.

Walker retired from the bench on July 2.

The 25th Judicial District covers Fayette, Hardeman, Lauderdale, McNairy and Tipton counties.