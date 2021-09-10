Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 10, 2021

Tech slide pulls S&P 500 down for its 5th straight loss

Updated 3:29PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks ended an up-and-down day lower on Wall Street, giving the S&P 500 its fifth consecutive loss and its first weekly decline after two weeks of gains.

The benchmark index gave back 0.8% Friday, extending its loss for the week to 1.7%.

Technology stocks did the most to weigh down the market, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq pulled back 0.9%. Apple fell 3.3% after a judge ordered the company to take down part of the competitive barricade that surrounds its app store, which is a major moneymaker for the company.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.33%.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0