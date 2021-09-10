VOL. 45 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 10, 2021

Tech slide pulls S&P 500 down for its 5th straight loss Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



Stocks ended an up-and-down day lower on Wall Street, giving the S&P 500 its fifth consecutive loss and its first weekly decline after two weeks of gains.

The benchmark index gave back 0.8% Friday, extending its loss for the week to 1.7%.

Technology stocks did the most to weigh down the market, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq pulled back 0.9%. Apple fell 3.3% after a judge ordered the company to take down part of the competitive barricade that surrounds its app store, which is a major moneymaker for the company.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.33%.