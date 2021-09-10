Stocks end lower on Wall Street, extending weekly losses

VOL. 45 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 10, 2021

Stocks gave up an early gain and ended lower on Wall Street Thursday, keeping the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on track for their first weekly losses in three weeks.

Technology and health care companies posted the biggest losses, offsetting gains in energy companies and banks.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% and the Nasdaq pulled back 0.3%.

Boston Beer slumped nearly 4% after pulling its already lowered profit forecast, while Lululemon jumped 10.5% after reporting results that easily beat forecasts.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.30% and the price of U.S. crude oil lost 1.7%.