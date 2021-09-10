Southern Festival of Books goes virtual

VOL. 45 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 10, 2021

Humanities Tennessee, the organizer of the 33rd annual Southern Festival of Books: A Celebration of the Written Word, has announced the festival will take place completely online and free-of-charge this year out of an abundance of caution for public health amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With COVID-19 at its worst in Tennessee than at any other point during the pandemic, causing severe stress to the Davidson County health care system, we felt it was necessary to transition this year’s festival to an online event to preserve the health and safety of our attendees, participating authors and staff,” says Tim Henderson, Executive Director of Humanities Tennessee.

All festival sessions will be livestreamed through the Humanities Tennessee website and on the Southern Festival of Books Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The following events at private venues with partner organizations are still anticipated to be in person:

Oct. 2: Sharon Cameron and J.T. Ellison at Parnassus Books

Oct. 4 Jess Walter at Parnassus Books

Oct. 5: Daniel de Visé at the National Museum of African American Music

Oct. 5: Alix Harrow at Parnassus Books

“We are thankful to our event partners and sponsors for their support of the decision to move the festival to a virtual platform,” said Henderson. “The health and safety of our staff, participating authors and attendees is our priority and the pivot to a virtual format allows booklovers from across the country to engage in the festival from the comfort and safety of their own homes.”

