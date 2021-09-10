CBS to broadcast 5-hour Nashville New Years Eve 'Bash'

VOL. 45 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 10, 2021

CBS will ring in the New Year by presenting "New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash," marking the first time for Music City to anchor an entire New Year’s Eve national TV special, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced today.

The live show at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park will be anchored by headliners Dierks Bentley, Zac Brown Band and Dan + Shay, along with special guests. It is free and open to the public.

Scheduled to perform are Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell, Zac Brown Band and more.

The five-hour television celebration on CBS will feature nearly 50 performances from a dozen locations in downtown, including live performances from the main stage at Bicentennial Mall and acts from Lower Broadway’s honky-tonks bars and clubs. It will be aired on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

“From the very beginning, our goal was for Nashville to be the central time zone celebration on national television and rival New York City,” said Butch Spyridon, President and CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. “We are thrilled to share music from our Nashville superstars in a national broadcast that will carry immense marketing value as we rebuild momentum as a global destination. We appreciate CBS for the decision to partner on this five-hour special. At the same time, our live event will continue to be the best party in the country to ring in the New Year, bringing fun to our visitors and revenue to the city.”

The TV show will broadcast 7-10 p.m. and resume at 10:30 p.m. after a 30-minute break for news. The CBS show will conclude at 12:30 a.m.

Gates for the live show at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park will open at 4 p.m. Proof of vaccination or negative test within 48 hours will be required for entry.

As is tradition, the Music Note will be raised, followed by a performance from the Fisk Jubilee Singers. The show’s highlight will be the traditional Music Note Drop and accompanying fireworks display at midnight to usher in the New Year. As a live event, New Year’s Eve generates as much as $26.2 million in direct visitor spending and an attendance of 200,000.

The Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash live event is produced by the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp for the city of Nashville and presented by Jack Daniel’s. Partners include Advance Financial, Bud Light, Coca-Cola Consolidated and Dr Pepper Zero.