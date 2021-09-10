Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 10, 2021

Tennessee offering tree seedlings for reforestation

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee's forestry office is now taking orders for tree seedlings for planting throughout the state,

The state Department of Agriculture's Division of Forestry said it is offering tree and shrub seedlings for reforestation and conservation projects through the East Tennessee Nursery in Delano. It is accepting orders until April 15, while supplies last.

Officials said landowners may apply for free seedlings under three different programs.

"Trees for Tennessee" seeks to increase pine regeneration on recently harvested land or fallow fields. "Play, Plant, Preserve," works to make sure wood used for making drumsticks and mallets in Tennessee is sustainable. For both programs, the landowner must have a reforestation prescription plan prepared by a professional forester, officials said.

The Duck and Elk River Watershed Buffer Initiative seeks to enhance riparian zone or wetland buffers for wildlife with primarily nut-producing hardwoods. The land must be in one of the following counties: Bedford, Coffee, Dickson, Franklin, Giles, Hickman, Humphreys, Lewis, Lincoln, Marshall, Maury, Moore, or Williamson.

