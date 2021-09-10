Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 45 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 10, 2021

Nashville airport breaks ground on new hotel, garage

NASHVILLE (AP) — Nashville International Airport has broken ground on a new 14-story hotel that is scheduled to open in late 2023.

Officials gathered at the groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for what will be a Hilton-branded hotel and a parking garage directly adjacent to the terminal.

Chartwell Hospitality LLC is the developer and hotel operator for the development in a public-private partnership.

Chartwell's cost for the hotel is about $95 million, and the Metro Nashville Airport Authority's cost for the garage and plaza is approximately $82 million, the Airport Authority said in a news release.

The hotel will sit atop the four-level garage. A covered pedestrian bridge will connect the hotel and garage to the central terminal.

