VOL. 45 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 3, 2021

Stocks slip as Fed report signals 'downshift' in economy

The Associated Press

Updated 3:12PM
Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street Wednesday following a Federal Reserve report that shows U.S. economic activity slowed this summer amid rising worries over resurgent coronavirus cases and mounting supply chain problems and labor shortages.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite gave back 0.6%.

Technology stocks had some of the biggest losses.

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices lost 2.%. Less risky investments, including consumer staples and utilities, made broad gains.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.34%. Oil prices rose 1.4%.

