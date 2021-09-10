Amazon Air cargo comes to Nashville

VOL. 45 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 10, 2021

The first Amazon Air cargo aircraft arrived at Nashville International Airport last week, beginning daily flights to the airport and adding to the company’s presence in the region.

“This operation reinforces Amazon’s investment in the region and BNA’s vital role in the economic development of the area,” says Doug Kreulen, BNA president and CEO. “We value their commitment and look forward to a strong partnership.”

Through a partner lease agreement, Amazon Air will use over 39,000 square feet of space at BNA. Amazon Air’s Nashville gateway will include an on-site area to sort packages bound for their next destination and will be managed by an Amazon logistics partner, LGSTX Cargo Services.

The site is expected to support more than 70 jobs.

Amazon Air plays a central role in delivering Amazon products for customers by transporting items across longer distances in shorter timeframes. Amazon Air owns and leases an aircraft fleet and works with third-party carriers to provide dedicated air cargo services for Amazon packages.

Since 2010, Amazon has invested nearly $13 billion in Tennessee and $530 billion in the U.S – creating more than 25,000 jobs in Tennessee in its operations, logistics, corporate and technology functions.

Princeton Review: VU makes 11 ‘Great Lists’

Vanderbilt University has been named to 11 “Great Lists’’ in the 30th annual The Best 387 Colleges published by the Princeton Review.

For the milestone edition, the publication curated a unique resource: 26 “Great Lists.” The “Great Lists” identify the colleges in the book with the most impressive history of appearances on company’s annual “Best of” ranking lists over the years.

Vanderbilt was one of only four schools to make 11 lists.

The 26 “Great List” categories focus on topics that have become increasingly important to college applicants and parents in searches for their “best fit” colleges.

Among them are lists that name outstanding colleges for Great Financial Aid, Great Professors, Great Career Services, Great Health Services and Great Classroom Experience.

FCM launches HOLACASA

First Community Mortgage, a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee, has launched HOLACASA, a home opportunity loan program breaking down barriers to homeownership for Hispanics.

“This is the branding and consolidation of the many initiatives we offer for the Hispanic and Latin communities,” says Miguel Vega, FCM’s executive vice president of multicultural business development and the company’s chief diversity officer. “We wanted to wrap everything we’ve been doing under an official name as we continue to refine and expand the initiative.”

Vega notes that HOLACASA is more than just an ITIN (Individual Taxpayer Identification Number) mortgage loan program, though it does include that component.

FCM assesses mortgage applicant creditworthiness through other nontraditional qualifiers for a workforce that often includes individuals who are self-employed, seasonal workers or derive income from multiple jobs.

XOi partners with Nexstar Network

Nashville’s XOi Technologies has entered into a strategic partnership with Nexstar Network, a business coaching/education network for HVAC, electrical and plumbing contractors.

The partnership promises to ease the skilled-trades labor-shortage gap by instantly providing education, coaching, documents, and technical manuals directly to field service technicians through XOi’s Vision app.

According to a survey conducted by staffing leader PeopleReady, the skilled trades are in dire need of trained workers, with a particularly high demand for apprentice-level and skilled labor positions. Research shows that there are currently 500,000 job vacancies in the mechanical, electrical and plumbing sectors, with the number expected to increase 21% by 2022.

Alto partners with CaLTier Realty

Alto Solutions, based in Nashville, has announced a new partnership with CaLTier Realty, LLC.

The partnership will enable investments from a self-directed IRA account into commercial real estate.

CalTier is a fintech platform helping the everyday investor diversify their portfolio into cash-flowing commercial real estate.

This partnership will allow customers to invest in CalTier’s real estate opportunities for as little as $500 using Alto’s self-directed IRA platform. Available to both accredited and non-accredited investors, CalTier partnered with Alto to increase accessibility to this asset class through a new funding source.

Pharos Capital buys Texas hospices facilities

Pharos Capital Group, LLC, a private equity firm based in Dallas and Nashville, announced that its post-acute care provider platform, Charter Health Care Group, has acquired Genesis HospiceCare in Athens, Texas, and Saints Hospice in Plano, Texas.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1995, Genesis HospiceCare has provided high-quality hospice care to patients and families in the Athens, Texas, community for more than 25 years while Saints Hospice has served the Plano community for 15 years.

Charter offers a broad spectrum of post-acute care services for patients navigating the last years of life, including hospice, palliative care, acute/hospital-based care, skilled home health and private duty home care.

HCA contributes to flood relief in Midstate

HCA Healthcare, Inc., and the HCA Healthcare Foundation have announced a combined $250,000 in contributions to support relief efforts by charitable organizations, including the American Red Cross, in Dickson, Hickman and Humphreys counties that were affected by the disastrous floods in Middle Tennessee.

On August 22, 2021, record rainfall caused a devastating flood in Middle Tennessee that killed 20 people and destroyed hundreds of homes, leaving many members of the community without adequate shelter and supplies. HCA Healthcare affiliate hospital TriStar Horizon Medical Center is located in Dickson and serves many of the hardest hit areas. Waverly and the other affected areas in Humphreys County, which is home to approximately 20% of the total employee base at TriStar Horizon Medical Center, suffered significant property damage and lost loved ones.

HCA Healthcare and the HCA Healthcare Foundation will contribute to the following organizations:

• American Red Cross - $100,000

• Community Resource Center - $50,000

• Dickson County Help Center - $25,000

• Humphreys Homeless Fund at First Federal Bank in Waverly - $25,000

• United Way Humphreys County - $25,000

• YMCA Dickson County - $25,000

The Mall at Green Hills earns safety rating

The Mall at Green Hills has earned the International WELL Building Institute WELL Health-Safety Rating, according to its owner/operator The Taubman Realty Group.

The rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating awarded to companies that focus on exceptional operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans that address the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The WELL Health-Safety Rating recognizes Taubman for prioritizing health and safety in its business operations, and the rating signals to the community, employees and customers that the company’s shopping centers follow the highest health and safety standards.

Throughout the pandemic, Taubman shopping centers have implemented enhanced cleaning and sanitization procedures to reduce respiratory particle exposure.

PathGroup purchases Birmingham’s DermLab

Brentwood-based PathGroup, a provider of anatomic pathology, digital pathology, clinical and molecular laboratory services, has acquired DermLab, an independent dermatopathology laboratory based in Birmingham.

The addition of DermLab is PathGroup’s second dermatology acquisition in 2021 and enhances the company’s dermatopathology capabilities, a key strategic initiative.

Building on previous acquisitions of Atlanta Dermatopathology and SkinDx, DermLab’s capabilities significantly extend PathGroup’s presence in dermatopathology and strengthen its position in the Southeastern United States.

The combination allows existing DermLab clients to access PathGroup’s state-of-the-art molecular and clinical pathology services.

Together, PathGroup and DermLab will provide physicians and patients across the Southeast with leading dermatopathology, digital pathology and clinical services.