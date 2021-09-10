Bradley attorneys appointed to ABA leadership positions

VOL. 45 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 10, 2021

Seven Bradley Arant Boult Cummings attorneys have been appointed to new leadership roles with the American Bar Association, including Junaid Odubeko, a partner in the firm’s Nashville office.

Odubeko is serving his second year as part of the Section of Litigation’s Diverse Leaders Academy (DLA). His practice focuses on advising and representing clients in complex commercial and business disputes and real estate litigation.

2022 NBF Leadership Class named

The Nashville Bar Association has announced its 2022 NBF Leadership Class.

In 2014, the Nashville Bar Foundation established the NBF Leadership Forum – a local leadership program for lawyers with three to eight years of experience – designed to bring together emerging leaders who participate in monthly workshops for nine months to help them realize their potential and to benefit the legal profession and our local community.

The 2022 NBF Leadership Forum Class includes the following local Nashville attorneys:

• Anthony Adewumi, Broadcast Music, Inc.

• Talor Bearman, K&L Gates

• Rachel Bishop, Stites & Harbison

• Margaret Brooke, CoreCivic, Inc.

• Antonio Carroll, Nashville Electric Service

• Casey Duhart, Acadia Healthcare

• Eric Evans, Rudy, Winstead & Turner

• Kimberly Faye, Waller

• Katharine Fischman, Frost Brown Todd

• Hannah Kay Freeman, Butler Snow

• Elizabeth Greer, Law Office of Elizabeth Greer

• Jay Harbison, Neal & Harwell

• Michael Holder, Lewis Thomason

• Ross Johnson, Burr & Forman

• Ashleigh Karnell, Bass, Berry & Sims

• Jessica Lim, Office of Secretary of State

• Alex McFall, Bradley

• Charles McLaurin, Baker Donelson

• Princess Rogers, State of Tennessee

• Angela Williams, Metro Nashville Dept. of Law

• Stella Yarbrough, ACLU of Tennessee

• Sunny Yoo, Pushpay

McNeely launches engineering consulting firm

McNeely Civil Engineering, LLC., a Nashville-based engineering consulting firm, has been formed by residential, commercial and industrial development veteran and infrastructure specialist Eric McNeely, P.E.

McNeely, who has more than 25 years’ experience with the built environment, most recently served as principal engineer and group leader with S&ME’s Nashville office since 2018.

Recent projects at S&ME include the Harvest Point planned community in Spring Hill, the Drumwright and Honey Farms planned communities in Columbia and the Woods at Burberry Glen in Nolensville.

Before that, he served as senior project manager responsible for numerous pipeline modification projects and pipeline integrity maintenance projects throughout the Southeastern United States.

McNeely’s background also includes stints as senior engineer with Enbridge, a project manager for Metro Water Services, as well as development manager for CK Development in Brentwood where he planned and developed the Bent Creek and Benington communities.

McNeely earned a degree in civil engineering from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville in 1996 and is a 1991 graduate of Hillwood High School. He is active in the Homebuilder’s Association of Middle Tennessee, Urban Land Institute, NAOIP and Tennessee Society of Professional Engineers.

Wilson joins Dowdle for 10th & Wooodland build

Dowdle Construction Group has added Brett Wilson as a project manager. Wilson will oversee the ground-up construction of two buildings on 10th and Woodland for a local investor group.

Wilson has been responsible for projects ranging from $3 million to $250 million, most notably the Universal Studios Cabana Bay Beach Resort.

He comes to the Dowdle team from Martin Concrete Construction, Inc. in Nashville, where he was a project manager. Previously, he was a project manager at Gilbane Building Company in Orlando.

Wilson holds a degree in construction management from Ferris State University. He is accredited by the American Council for Construction Education and is a certified stormwater Inspector from the Florida Department of Environmental Quality.

Nashville State announces 2021-22 board of trustees

Tyson Norman and Dee Patel are joining the 20 other Nashville State Community College Foundation board members for a two-year term, and Young Leaders Council Intern Karla MacIntyre will serve a one-year term.

Norman serves as financial products division chief information officer for Caterpillar Financial Applications, infrastructure and business process support. Norman began his career with Caterpillar in 1997 and holds a degree in mathematics and computer science from North Central College and an MBA from Millikin University.

Patel is the managing director of The Hermitage Hotel, Tennessee’s only five-star hotel. She resides on several boards, including the Nashville Downtown Partnership Board, the Nashville Civic Design Center, Centennial Park Conservancy, The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, Historic Capitol Corridor Foundation, Tennessee Hospitality & Tourism Association, and the Greater Nashville Hospitality Association.

A graduate of Johnson & Wales, Patel was born in the United Kingdom.

MacIntyre is college success coach at Conexión Américas. She also has served at senior undergraduate admissions counselor at Lipscomb University and youth organizing fellow with the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition. MacIntyre earned a degree in public relations from Lipscomb University.

2021-22 NSCC Foundation board of trust members are:

• Joey Hatch (retired), board chair

• Vic Alexander, Kraft CPAs, treasurer

• Scott Brisson, UBS

• Ginna Burrell, Gullett Sanford Robinson & Martin, PLLC

• Kathy Cloninger, Girl Scouts of the USA, CEO emeritus

• Ashlee Davis, AllianceBernstein

• Troy Edwards, FreshPoint Nashville

• Nancy Eisenbrandt, consultant, vice chair

• Lisa Ferrelli, Bank of America

• Paula Harris, Barge Design Solutions

• Chef Max Knoepfel, Music City Center

• Andy Marshall, A. Marshall Hospitality

• Greg Martz (retired), Chemours

• Karla MacIntyre, Conexión Américas, Young Leaders Council intern

• Tyson Norman, Caterpillar Financial

• Jovonna Palmer, Amazon

• Dee Patel, The Hermitage Hotel

• Sharon Reynolds, DevMar Products, LLC

• Dr. Rich Rhoda (retired), Tennessee Higher Education Commission

• Robert Sherrill, Imperial Cleaning Systems

• Laquita Stribling, Randstad USA

• Deb Varallo, Varallo Public Relations

• Rod West, Dollar General Corporation

Fisher leaves Mayor’s Office for nonprofit

Robert Fisher has resigned as Mayor John Cooper’s deputy chief of staff and senior adviser for education to join Results for America, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to data-driven policymaking.

Fisher joined the Cooper team in June 2020 as senior adviser for education, working to secure passage of the mayor’s budget initiative to make Nashville’s teachers the highest-paid in Tennessee. When the pandemic forced Metro Schools into an all-virtual learning environment, he facilitated the mayor’s $24 million investment to provide every student a laptop.

McDermott named VP of Cooley Public Strategies

Annette McDermott has been named vice president of Cooley Public Strategies.

McDermott will play an expanded role in the strategic development of communications, leading and executing community engagement projects, driving comprehensive media and digital communications campaigns and establishing strong client relationships.

McDermott joined CPS in 2018 after handling communications for political campaigns over multiple states. Since joining CPS, she has built a portfolio of experience in health care, environmental, land use, renewable energy, labor relations, retail and opioid-related issues.

McDermott divides her time between projects managed out of the firm’s Washington and Nashville offices.

McDermott is a graduate of Young Leaders Council in Nashville and serves on the board of The Contributor. A native of Atlanta, McDermott graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a degree in Communications Studies.

bohan Agency announces 4 leadership promotions

The bohan Agency has promoted four of its senior leadership executives.

Nicole Bateman is bohan’s new chief strategy officer, the first to hold the title at the agency. Bateman most recently was executive planning director. She joined the agency in 2010 after positions with agencies in Atlanta and New York City. Bateman’s work in account management and strategic planning spans various industries, including retail, health care, insurance, restaurants and tourism.

Jon Arnold has been promoted from executive creative director to executive vice president and executive creative director. Arnold joined bohan in 2008.

Farley Day and Brian Gilpatrick are now executive vice presidents and managing directors. Day joined bohan in 2010. Gilpatrick is a 27-year veteran of bohan. Day and Gilpatrick both were previously senior vice presidents and managing directors.

Affinity Technology Partners welcomes Borges

Danny Borges has joined Affinity Technology Partners, an IT services company based in Brentwood. An IT professional with 10 years of experience, Borges is a systems administrator on the support team.

Borges previously was a support systems/network engineer for DCG Technical Solutions in the Los Angeles area. He graduated from Biola University in 2011 with a degree in business management.