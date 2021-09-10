VOL. 45 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 10, 2021

Field of Flags. A day of Remembrance for 9-11. Lunch provided to First Responder Agencies. Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Alexander Funeral Home, 584 Nashville Pike, Gallatin.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 12

Vintage Base Ball

Stones River Scouts vs Cumberland Club of Nashville at The Hermitage, Quicksteps of Spring Hill vs Franklin Farriers at Rippavilla Plantation and Phoenix of East Nashville vs Nashville Maroons at the Bicentennial Mall. All games at 2 p.m. Information

MONDAY, SEPT. 13

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Transportation update with Clay Bright, commissioner, TDOT. First United Methodist Church, 149 W Main Street. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: $18 for Chamber Members. Non-members $25. Reservations are required. Information

Salon@615

Becca Stevens, president of Thistle Farms, Episcopal priest, social justice innovator and advocate for women around the world will discuss her book, “Practically Divine.” Main Library. 6:15-7:45 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, SEPT. 14

Clarksville Chamber 27th annual Membership Golf Scramble

Swan Lake Golf Course, 581 Dunbar Cave Road. Fee: $75 per player for members includes greens fees, ½ cart, lunch, dinner, snacks and beverages. Registration and lunch: 11 a.m. Shotgun at noon. Information

Williamson 101

Williamson 101 provides new members and potential members a chance to learn how to maximize their membership with Williamson, Inc. Discover the many ways to volunteer, get involved, network, engage and connect while you learn more about how we can help you grow personally and professionally. Williamson, Inc. Conference Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Ste. 630, Franklin. 3:30-5 p.m. Fee: Free, but please register. Information

SEPT. 15-16

Second Chance Hiring Event

Legal Aid Society will give presentation on encouragement. Fee: Free, but pre-registration is required. 11 a.m.-noon. Job Fair, Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. American Job Center, 1598 Greenlea Dr. Information: 615-451-5800

SATURDAY, SEPT. 18

River Swing 2021

The proceeds of this benefit raise nearly one-third of the funding needed for protecting and restoring clean water and healthy ecosystems for the rivers of Tennessee. River Circle Farm, 1041 Sneed Road W., Franklin. Fee: $250 per person, $2,500 Table 6-10 p.m. Attire: Casual/River Chic. Information

Gallatin Farm-to-Table Dinner

Celebrate farmers market vendors with locally sourced fare in the heart of historic downtown Gallatin. Cocktails 6 p.m., dinner 7 p.m., entertainment 8 p.m. Registration required. Fee $75 non-Gallatin-area Chamber members. Information



WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22

Mentoring Matters

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee is launching Mentoring Matters, a virtual professional group mentoring and networking event with all proceeds to support BBBSMT’s mission to provide youth with one-to-one mentoring. 5-6:30 p.m. Fee: $80-plus. Information

MONDAY, SEPT. 27



Reagan Day Dinner

Guest Speaker will be Gov. Bill Lee. Murph’s Country Music Barn, 336 Winters Road, Cedar Hill. Doors open 5 p.m., V.I.P. Reception 5:30 p.m., Lee’s speech at 6 p.m. $50 at the door, $45 pre-sale. V.I.P. reception $25. Attire: Western. Information