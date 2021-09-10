Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 10, 2021

Top Davidson County residential sales for August 2021

Top residential real estate sales, August 2021, for Davidson County, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
4506 Beacon Nashville 37215 8/6 James William Nantz III Revocable Trust Agreement Arvidsson Johan; Arvidsson Moa; Dieck Ryan $3,700,000
4125 Saundersville Old Hickory 37138 8/10 Hollis Alex; Oneill Shannon Stonehorse Real Estate Holdings LLC $3,584,000
4023 Dorcas Nashville 37215 8/16 Bradley J And Jill R Haas Revocable Trust Moran Anna Marie; Moran Jackson Reese $3,190,000
4617 Villa Green Nashville 37215 8/2 Horn Jeffrey David Millworks LLC $3,009,219
202 Craighead Nashville 37205 8/13 202 Craighead Avenue Trust Pennington Kathryn H; Pennington Thomas T $3,000,000
2303 Springdale Nashville 37215 8/10 Muscatello Christopher; Muscatello Lindsey Stone Oak Builders LLC $2,950,000
1209 Sweetbriar Nashville 37212 8/30 Krones Jeff; Krones Jessica Quinn Zachary $2,850,000
3621 Richland Nashville 37205 8/4 McDonald Michel; Pace Ward Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC $2,818,543
1808 Kingsbury Nashville 37215 8/23 Davidson Gillian; Davidson Jeffrey Neil Parkinson Houston Cory; Parkinson Rachel $2,810,099
4626 Benton Smith Nashville 37215 8/9 Gewant Alexandra; Gewant David Horn Jeffrey D $2,737,500
4 Bridleway Nashville 37215 8/3 Deke Daryl Lee; Deke Sherry Delaney Sedek Naomi Lynn; Sedek Simon Meyer $2,700,000
908 Cadillac Nashville 37204 8/3 Gilbert David Chase; Hart Shay Nichole Millworks LLC $2,600,000
124 Gilman Nashville 37205 8/3 Chambless Virginia; Chambless Wayne Millslagle Amy Akard; Millslagle Kevin James $2,600,000
4422 Forsythe Nashville 37205 8/11 Clemons Kristin; Clemons Leland Carroll Jr Furman Holly $2,575,000
4621 Tara Nashville 37215 8/11 Keyser Elizabeth; Keyser Mark Evan Caplin Ellen; Caplin Robert $2,500,000
4309 Wallace Nashville 37215 8/5 May Amy Cisternino; May Stephen Phillip 4309 Wallace LLC $2,465,000
4008 Vailwood Nashville 37215 8/12 Piantanida Jennifer E; Piantanida Michael R Baird Graham Co LLC $2,350,000
424 Royal Oaks Nashville 37205 8/26 Caplin Ellen; Caplin Robert Warner Alison B; Warner Charles Dg $2,252,500
815 Tyne Nashville 37220 8/5 Morro Wynton R Lee Melati E; Parker Andrew B $2,226,000
59 Old Club Nashville 37215 8/24 Holcomb M Christine; Holcomb Michael J Jackson Grace; Jackson Vincent $2,200,000
3414 Golf Club Nashville 37215 8/12 Todd Aimee; Todd Henry Frank Martin William Maxwell; Moore Keely $2,199,000
5403 Stanford Nashville 37215 8/30 Dac Properties LLC Cone Randy Alan; Palmer John Gray Jr; Palmer Mary Coleman $2,150,000
5898 Ashland Nashville 37215 8/26 Brawner Lorie; Brawner Marcus Burton Daniel $2,129,000
1212 Laurel Nashville 37203 8/10 Monarch Moon LLC Deane John Alan; Deane Natasha Grant $2,062,000
1713 Castleman Nashville 37215 8/17 Whisenhunt Alice O Build Nashville Db2 LLC $2,024,613
2534 Ashwood Nashville 37212 8/16 Lawrence Bradley Charles; Lawrence Megan Lynn Muscatello Christopher J; Muscatello Lindsey T $2,000,000
809 Melville Nashville 37204 8/25 Shields Joseph David Brawner Marcus A $1,900,000
110 31st Nashville 37203 8/31 Mariwilliam LLC Kattine Albert A $1,849,000
414 Prestwick Nashville 37205 8/25 Allison Living Trust Sasser Colleen McPherson; Sasser Gary D; McPherson Colleen $1,800,000
4119 Albert Nashville 37204 8/17 Ryan Daniel M; Ryan Maggie Parkinson Houston Cory; Parkinson Rachel Smith $1,795,000
1136 Radnor Glen Brentwood 37027 8/20 Bennett David Scott; Hunter Anne Bennett Hasty Kristin C; Hasty Kyle L $1,750,000
2401 Fairfax Nashville 37212 8/17 Finn Avni Patel; Finn Raymond Thomas III Douglas Jean A; Douglas Timothy J $1,750,000
113A 46th Nashville 37209 8/9 Barnhizer Christopher; Barnhizer MacKenzie Richland Building Partners LLC $1,720,000
1910 Linden Nashville 37212 8/19 Poley Amy E; Poley Erik Juszkiewicz Alex; Juszkiewicz Henry A $1,700,000
1300 Pennock Nashville 37207 8/12 1300 Pennock Avenue Holdings LLC RSC LLC $1,650,000
716A Estes Nashville 37215 8/16 Ryan Barretto Revocable Trust White Pines Building Group LLC $1,590,000
6018 Bresslyn Nashville 37205 8/16 Carter Timothy Craig Nichols Amy N; Nichols John William Jr $1,551,000
3020 Brightwood Nashville 37212 8/13 Schneider Kurt; Schneider Patty H Cantrell Christopher L; Province Builders LLC $1,550,000
4143 Outer Nashville 37204 8/16 Kirchhoter April; Kirchhoter Brett Schumacher Keith $1,525,000
1108 Norfleet Nashville 37220 8/25 Nashville Modernist Properties LLC Caldwell Harold P; Caldwell Susan N $1,510,000
3416 Amanda Nashville 37215 8/31 Zeglarski Megan; Zeglarski Robert Nashprop LLC $1,500,000
924 Russell Nashville 37206 8/3 Berk Carol; Berk William White Peach Dev LLC $1,450,000
1211 15th Nashville 37212 8/3 Valcourt Maya Chamberlain Bridgette $1,400,000
1084 Lynnwood Nashville 37215 8/12 Garrison Johnny Hubert III; Garrison Lindsay Kiegel Albert C; Kiegel Janet K Crecelius; Crecelius Janet K; Kiegel Janet K $1,400,000
900 20th Nashville 37212 8/19 Hawn Mary; Rosenthal Eben Johnson Michael David $1,375,000
5437 Camelot Brentwood 37027 8/5 Dowdell Eric; Dowdell Kathryn Adair Marisa; Adair William $1,350,000
415 Monroe Nashville 37208 8/27 Reid Ann Martin King Neil B $1,350,000
7433 Sawyer Brown Nashville 37209 8/16 Big V Rentals LLC Perry Jason; Perry Kristie $1,350,000
1049 Overton Lea Nashville 37220 8/5 Baskin Stefan Ol1049 Trust $1,320,000
3403 Wimbledon Nashville 37215 8/10 Rayson G Scott Corney Elizabeth M; Corney Robert T $1,315,000
2311 Sterling Nashville 37215 8/19 Benton Macey; Benton Matt Lay Tara; MacLeod Andrew $1,305,000
207 54th Nashville 37209 8/25 Leven Benjamin N; Thrower Sharece D Build Nashville LLC $1,303,448
4009 Oxbow Nashville 37207 8/2 245 Hermitage Partners GP; Riverside Park GP Siya Hospitality LLC $1,300,000
1704 Sweetbriar Nashville 37212 8/2 MacCauley Francie G; MacCauley John Bynum Gary D; Durbin Keith R $1,300,000
2112 19th Nashville 37212 8/19 Morris Kevin; Morris Wendy Fish Melinda Jane; Gaines Lawrence S $1,300,000
7 Annandale Nashville 37215 8/25 Gordon Abigail; Gordon David F Diane W Gray Revocable Trust $1,300,000
3921 Albert Nashville 37204 8/11 Obert Timothy Nelson; Salcedo-Obert Clarita Yadao Kirkwood Derrick; Kirkwood Joanna $1,295,000
2006 Galbraith Nashville 37215 8/3 McMillan Denise; McMillan Douglas Bloemer Steve; Matthews Dawn $1,287,000
4209 Dakota Nashville 37209 8/10 Vereen Anne D; Vereen William Coachman Build Nashville Db2 LLC $1,259,658
1014 Battlefield Nashville 37204 8/17 White Tessa Nicole; Wood Casey Weston Smith Kendall M; Smith-Story Kendall; Story James R $1,250,000
6324 Jocelyn Hollow Nashville 37205 8/31 Ewing Anthony McGinn Kevin $1,250,000
2207 Hobbs Nashville 37215 8/24 Figurski Daniel; Figurski Christie Lynn Bartley Kirsten; Bartley Victor $1,250,000
1429 Beddington Nashville 37215 8/18 Brown Bob D; Brown Christine P Blume Jeffrey D; Dieck Ryan; Ward Renee M $1,241,000
1813 Electric Nashville 37206 8/11 Oakley Gina; Oakley Robben M Bethesda Construction LLC $1,240,000
1731 Temple Nashville 37215 8/2 Iwelu Chibuzor Camille; Ikwuezunma Gini Biko Florek Cathy A $1,230,000
1440 Beddington Nashville 37215 8/24 Skelly Christian Joseph; Skelly Juliana Rowley John P $1,225,000
900 20th Nashville 37212 8/4 Bauman David; Bauman Elisa Falcon Michael; Falcon Susan; Mudter George E Jr $1,220,000
113B 46th Nashville 37209 8/30 Moran Lori; Moran Tim Richland Building Partners LLC $1,218,650
948 Youngs Nashville 37207 8/18 C&J Builders LLC D&M Dev LLC $1,200,000
123 Barton Nashville 37214 8/4 Turner E Mark; Turner Kimberly P James R Hobbs Trust; John C Hobbs Trust; Joseph E Hobbs Trust $1,200,000
951 Southside Nashville 37203 8/30 Osipow Claudine; Osipow Daniel Sub Innovations LLC $1,185,000
943 Caldwell Nashville 37204 8/25 Phillips Brittany L H; Phillips Charles L MD Properties LLC $1,150,000
3806 Rolland Nashville 37205 8/2 Kelly Ellen Alexandra Hendrickson Jones Cynthia E; Coulthard Kendrick D $1,150,000
1407 Ordway Nashville 37206 8/5 Patricia Austin Luce Revocable Trust LAND Group LLC $1,150,000
1401 Dallas Nashville 37212 8/27 Tenpenny Lyle; Tenpenny Virginia Barksdale Mary Katherine; Barksdale William Paty $1,150,000
1801 Cromwell Nashville 37215 8/25 Mosley Courtni; Mosley Philip C5 Enterprises LLC $1,150,000
5820 Robert E Lee Nashville 37215 8/24 Weiskopf Catherine D; Weiskopf Phillip A Granco Properties LLC $1,150,000
751 Rodney Nashville 37205 8/30 Goddard Michelle; Jepson Bryan Bender Cody; Bender Liina $1,125,000
2908 Snowden Nashville 37204 8/16 Donchez Andrew Thomas; Donchez Julie A Meador Benjamin D; Meador Gretchen S $1,120,000
809 Brentview Nashville 37220 8/30 TNT Capital LLC Jean B Kirkland Living Trust; Kirkland Jean B Estate $1,115,000
3610A General Bate Nashville 37204 8/25 Herron Alexandra T Improve Nashville LLC $1,112,400
2323 McGavock Nashville 37216 8/10 Stay 2Uned Trust Sesar Benjamin A $1,112,000
2601 Pulley Nashville 37214 8/27 Vetter Chaz; Vetter Echo Carroll Patricia Helen; Oneil Elizabeth; Oneil Maggie; Oneil Michael Shawn; Oneil Michael Steven Estate; Oneil Michael Estate; Oneil Patricia $1,111,000
808 Lealand Nashville 37204 8/17 Zhu Chongbin; Pan Yumei Helen Lealand Court Land Trust $1,100,000
20 Rutledge Nashville 37210 8/3 Berryhill Heidi Rae; Berryhill James Chad Constance A Thompson Revocable Trust $1,100,000
3163 Trails End Nashville 37214 8/17 Nashville Mhc Series A LLC Alexander Owen; Denson Bobby Darrell; Savage Leanne A $1,100,000
3913 Park Nashville 37209 8/3 Kriksciun Timothy; Kriksciun Tricia Blum Hadley Kathy G; Hadley William D Jr $1,085,000
5100 Nevada Nashville 37209 8/19 Deal Drew Jacob; Deal Emily Chirico Norton Allison; Norton Jeff $1,082,000
135 Woodmont Nashville 37205 8/16 Messick Elizabeth; Messick Stephen Perkins Anne R $1,080,000
1613 Observatory Nashville 37215 8/18 Adams Cyrus McCoy; Adams Cyrus McCoy II Head William M $1,080,000
625 Westover Nashville 37205 8/11 Moore Kellen Alexander; Moore Lauren Bennett Lzdl Properties LLC $1,068,000
948 Youngs Nashville 37207 8/18 C&J Builders LLC D&M Dev LLC $1,050,000
5042 Lakeview Nashville 37220 8/9 Woodley Keith; Woodley Dacia Rosemary D Ramsey Revocable Trust $1,030,000
2910 Belmont Nashville 37212 8/5 Giro Angelina; Giro Glenn Workman Jayne $1,029,000
937 South Nashville 37203 8/6 Huong Jisso Eliana; Huong Wa Austin Christopher M; Austin Marilyn $1,025,000
912 Douglas Nashville 37204 8/31 Tinsley Kristy Lee Heck Josh M $1,025,000
4203 Dakota Nashville 37209 8/9 Hughes Carolyn Worley Daniel; Worley Gabrielle Sherard; Sherard Anna G; Sherard Anna Gabrielle $1,025,000
115 Pembroke Nashville 37205 8/30 Caldwell Harold P; Caldwell Susan Bright Judith Lagorce $1,015,000
4215 Utah Nashville 37209 8/19 Wallace Catherine G; Wallace Roy Trent Gewin Leslie S $1,006,000
5361 Granny White Brentwood 37027 8/9 Frazier Erika; Frazier Marcus Johnson Marilyn W $1,000,000
1212 Laurel Nashville 37203 8/12 Franklin Amy; Franklin Jason Gonser Reggie J $1,000,000
3901 West End Nashville 37205 8/3 Counihan Peter; Counihan Rhonwyn Phyllis P Reichman Living Trust $1,000,000
1918 Adelicia Nashville 37212 8/24 Johnson Michael David Catherine McInerney Murray Revocable Trust; Edward Francis Murray III Revocable Trust $1,000,000
3703B Lealand Nashville 37204 8/31 Billingsley Chad Potter Brothers Const LLC $999,999
4601 Lealand Nashville 37220 8/5 Hoang Alan Heeren Kelsey Lee; Heeren Thomas John $985,000
404 Woodmont Hall Pl Nashville 37205 8/3 Frohsin Michelle Katz; Frohsin Stephen A Garrison David M $980,640
2411 Crestmoor Nashville 37215 8/9 Burns Barbara; Burns Gregory Lynn A Venrick Revocable Trust of 2012 $975,000
4109A&B Murphy Nashville 37209 8/17 Linnville Mark Carideo; Linnville Meredith Armstrong Ramsey David N $970,000
700 12th Nashville 37203 8/2 Bynum Gary D; Durbin Keith R MacCauley Francie G; MacCauley John S $969,500
1020 Wedgewood Nashville 37203 8/20 Demoss James; Demoss Lori Wedge Properties $965,000
1502 Electric Nashville 37206 8/13 Nonacs Eric Colwell Nancy Leanne; Pond Torrey Lynne $965,000
1818B Shackleford Nashville 37215 8/9 Deruelle Dennis; Deruelle Erin Martin Gardwill LLC; Goza James P $955,000
1212 Laurel Nashville 37203 8/24 Eberle Family Revocable Trust Six Twelve LLC $950,000
700 12th Nashville 37203 8/30 5 Medalist Court LLC Moscardelli Richard C $950,000
4000 West End Nashville 37205 8/19 Murray Nora Classen Jeannine Archer Estate; Classen Jeannine A Estate $950,000
5120 Pritchett Nashville 37220 8/12 Grisham Home Builders LLC Hollo Christopher J; Hollo Virginia P $950,000
1011 Southside Nashville 37203 8/24 Gustafson Michael J Sae Properties LLC $945,750
1616 Holly Nashville 37206 8/12 Klinefelter Amy; Klinefelter Christopher Quiram Amanda R; Quiram Eric M $925,000
4641 Tara Nashville 37215 8/17 Knapp Trecia Robertson; Tapolsky Bruno Andre Gendron Ernest; Gendron Jennifer $922,500
711 12th Nashville 37206 8/18 Couche Sarah Elizabeth; Couche Steven Kyle Grimson Allan S; Grimson Jennifer Ives; Ives Jennifer $912,500
11 Thorndale Nashville 37215 8/31 Trent J Thomas Jr Fitzpatrick Robert L $912,000
1512 Holly Nashville 37206 8/10 Burroughs Shane; Skagerberg Kathryn Ross Andrew J; Ross Annakate $910,000
8672 Haselton Nashville 37221 8/30 Dean Ira; Irrevocable Trust of Charles E Hallberg Green Edwin S $901,000
1558 Hudson Madison 37115 8/19 Lynch Jeffrey C Morgan Deborah H; Morgan Don W $900,000
618 12th Nashville 37206 8/27 Calabrese Tiffany M; Cantrell Matthew Raymond Bailey Michael J; Montgomery Matthew D $900,000
1023 Woodmont Nashville 37204 8/4 Vanmeter John Thomas Travers Brent; Travers Courtney Caudle $899,000
515 Church Nashville 37219 8/17 Dunham Paul J 505 Property LLC $895,000
1018 Wedgewood Nashville 37203 8/19 Vice Nicole; Vice Ryan; Vice Peyton Wedge Properties $892,900
4020 Media Nashville 37209 8/20 Kaduru Eric Karamagi; Kaduru Rebecca Erin Christensen Richard; Wilson Christie $890,000
410 36th Nashville 37209 8/13 Santizo Luis; Santizo Nicole Milam Lauren; Milam Matthew $887,500
523 Fairfax Nashville 37212 8/2 Peck Katherine Vann; Vann Mary Sheppard Goldthorpe Georgeanna M; Goldthorpe Theodore F $885,000
4215 Utah Nashville 37209 8/19 Hicks Allison Whitney; Younts Carter Spurgeon Masulis Kathleen $882,000
232 54th Nashville 37209 8/9 Parrott Meredith Palmer Joshua J; Williams Oren M III $875,000
402 36th Nashville 37209 8/30 Thompson Mark A 402 36Th Ave LLC $875,000
4414 Forsythe Nashville 37205 8/13 Worthington Teri; Worthington William Bradley 4414 Forsythe Place Trust $870,000
3206 West End Nashville 37203 8/4 3206 West End Circle #7 LLC Province Builders LLC $855,955
1716 Shackleford Nashville 37215 8/13 Bars Alexander M Clear Creek Holdings LLC $855,000
1002 Caldwell Nashville 37204 8/5 Ten 10 Partners LLC Johnson Anna; Johnson Anna Barker $854,000
825 Forest Hills Nashville 37220 8/27 Kaplan Ventures LLC Brandon Jenkins Roth Ira; Caroline Jenkins Sep Ira; Equity Trust Co $850,802
1002B Monroe Nashville 37208 8/23 Nwankwoala Chinedu Afunanya; Sims Brittany Nicole Basile Kent $850,000
515 28th Nashville 37209 8/2 Solberg John Robinson; Solberg Kristin Lauren 2800 Delaware LLC $850,000
947 Gale Nashville 37204 8/4 Hull Michael T Bissell Sallie S $847,000
2627 Airpark Nashville 37206 8/5 Howe Gina Piccalo; Howe Michael Fram Leslie; West Lanny $845,000
700 12th Nashville 37203 8/13 Bailey Alexandra Hyneman Irrevocable Trust Canning Patrick E; Canning Valerie K $844,900
1002A Monroe Nashville 37208 8/10 Janka Connie J Basile Kent $840,000
812 Dewees Nashville 37204 8/11 Wolfson Eric A; Wolfson Marissa K BRG LLC $839,000
2225 Grantland Nashville 37204 8/18 Loughrige Kathryn; Weaver Allen Andrady Autumn $838,300
3206 End Nashville 37203 8/13 Nashville Nakash LLC Province Builders LLC $835,935
4407 Charleston Place Nashville 37215 8/12 Gebo David; Sloley Lisa Zuhl Ethan; Zuhl Laura G $835,000
298 33rd Nashville 37209 8/5 Assi Anthony Wilson Blake; Wilson Sarah $827,500
3115 Belwood Nashville 37203 8/18 Desai Himanshu; Desai Neelima 3115 Bellwood St LLC $825,000
712 Lynnwood Nashville 37205 8/26 Lyons Joel T Thompson Glen R Conservator $825,000
1900 5th Nashville 37208 8/23 Duffy Megan Nicole; Ulses Kyle Matthew; Ulses Robert James Smith Daniel D Jr; Smith Melody S Goble $825,000
824A Horner Nashville 37204 8/2 Waters Tara A Everett Gregory Scott; Wade Holly Elizabeth $824,900
1809 6th Nashville 37208 8/6 Keller Zach; Rankin Kari Oshea Bonnie; Oshea Michael $820,000
4400 Lealand Nashville 37204 8/9 White Pines Building Group LLC Farris Dwight A; Farris Kella S $815,000
513 Almonte Nashville 37215 8/30 Labovitz Marilyn Hubbard Mark Edward $810,000
3615 Meadowbrook Nashville 37205 8/11 Spradley Laurie Hunt Grissim John Mitchell Jr $807,500
1006 Caldwell Nashville 37204 8/4 Niemiec Margaret Leatherman Casy Nan; Leatherman Malcolm Levy $807,000
809 Hillview Nashville 37204 8/5 Offerpad Spvborrower1 LLC Dean David L; Dean Kristen; Dean Kristen B $805,000
3446 Golf Club Nashville 37215 8/30 Cantrell Chris Fawcett Charles W III; Fawcett Dorothea R $805,000
1709 Glen Echo Nashville 37215 8/24 Shipman David Andrew Beazley Betsy W $801,000
5058 John Hager Hermitage 37076 8/20 Mae E Payne Trust; John W Payne Trust Ferguson Brian K $800,000
1436 12th Nashville 37203 8/9 Niam LLC Warren Williams LLC $800,000
6544 Jocelyn Hollow Nashville 37205 8/30 Trinity Rock Ventures LLC Taylormade Contracting LLC $800,000
1309 Riverside Nashville 37206 8/24 Riter Andrea Elaine Cansler; Riter Andreas Karl Donehey Kelly; Donehey Michael M $800,000
7557 Oak Haven Nashville 37209 8/4 Shanker Anil; Shanker Rita Rani Crafton Eric W; Crafton Miiko $800,000

