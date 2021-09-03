Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 3, 2021

Life sciences company to create 1,400 jobs in Lebanon

NASHVILLE (AP) — A company that produces supplies for biopharma companies plans to set up a new facility in Tennessee that is expected to create 1,400 jobs.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development says Thermo Fisher Scientific has committed to invest more than $100 million in the new assembly center in Lebanon.

The facility will produce bioprocess containers and fluid transfer assemblies for companies that develop therapeutics and vaccines.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company has annual revenues exceeding $30 billion and serves the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, hospitals and clinical diagnostic labs, universities, research institutions and government agencies.

The project aims to create 400 jobs in the near term and 1,400 over several years.

