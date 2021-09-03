Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 3, 2021

US stocks close mostly lower, but Nasdaq still inches higher

The Associated Press

Updated 3:09PM
Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street Tuesday as traders returned from the Labor Day holiday, even as gains for some Big Tech companies nudged the Nasdaq composite barely higher.

The benchmark S&P 500 slipped 0.3%. Meanwhile gains for Apple, Facebook and a few other tech heavyweights nudged the Nasdaq up just under 0.1%, enough for another record high.

The Dow industrials lost 0.8%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to 1.37%, which helped lift bank stocks like Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase.

Energy prices fell broadly. The price of benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 1.4%.

