Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 10, 2021

Civil rights museum honors Michelle Obama, grassroots group

Updated 5:54AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

MEMPHIS (AP) — Former first lady Michelle Obama and The Poor People's Campaign have been chosen to receive Freedom Awards from the National Civil Rights Museum in Tennessee.

The museum said Wednesday that Obama and campaign's two leaders, the Rev. William Barber and the Rev. Liz Theoharis, will be honored during a virtual ceremony on Oct. 14.

The awards are given out annually by the museum, located in Memphis. The museum is situated on the grounds of the former Lorraine Motel, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was fatally shot on April 4, 1968.

Obama is a lawyer and writer who became the first Black first lady when her husband, former President Barack Obama, was elected in 2008. She has been an advocate for healthy families, service members, higher education and international adolescent girls' education.

The Poor People's Campaign works to combat systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation, militarism and religious nationalism, the museum said in a news release.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0