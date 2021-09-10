National Corvette Museum in Kentucky names new CEO

VOL. 45 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 10, 2021

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A new president and CEO has been named to lead the National Corvette Museum in southern Kentucky.

Sharon Brawner took the driver's seat at the museum on Wednesday, according to a statement from the organization's board of directors.

Brawner is a Kentucky native and car enthusiast who has long worked in the tourism industry, most recently serving as senior vice president of sales and marketing at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee, the statement said. The board conducted a nationwide search and noted Brawner's leadership skills and other qualifications in the announcement.

"Not only does Sharon have extensive experience leading one of the most successful museums in the world, but she's also a true car buff who was born and raised in Kentucky," said Kai Spande, a museum board member who led search efforts.

Brawner spent nearly 20 years at the Nashville museum and saw earned revenues grow over 42% under her direction from 2014 through 2019, official said.