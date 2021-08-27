Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 35 | Friday, August 27, 2021

Stocks end with tiny gains, enough to nudge Nasdaq to record

The Associated Press

Updated 3:21PM
Stocks eked out some modest gains on Wall Street Wednesday, enough to nudge the Nasdaq composite index to another all-time high.

The S&P 500 gave up nearly all of a midday gain and ended just 1 point higher, or less than 0.1%. The Nasdaq added 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gave back 0.1%.

Small-company stocks did better than the rest of the market.

The muted trading came a day after the S&P 500 closed out August with its seventh consecutive monthly gain.

Energy prices ended mixed and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 1.30%.

