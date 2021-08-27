Home > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 35 | Friday, August 27, 2021
Stocks end with tiny gains, enough to nudge Nasdaq to record
The Associated Press
Updated 3:21PM
Stocks eked out some modest gains on Wall Street Wednesday, enough to nudge the Nasdaq composite index to another all-time high.
The S&P 500 gave up nearly all of a midday gain and ended just 1 point higher, or less than 0.1%. The Nasdaq added 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gave back 0.1%.
Small-company stocks did better than the rest of the market.
The muted trading came a day after the S&P 500 closed out August with its seventh consecutive monthly gain.
Energy prices ended mixed and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 1.30%.