Bevy of business books to boost your productivity

VOL. 45 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 10, 2021

Business is not one size fits all. The needs of your office are not the same as those of your competitor’s.

What you require might not even be the same upstairs or in a warehouse down the block. You might sell the same things, but your business is unique with unique requirements. So why not address those needs with these great books?

Email is a wonderful thing. And it’s wonderfully irritating sometimes, too, because it’s easy to misunderstand intention in a few dozen electronic word. Change that and your next Zoom meetings by reading “Digital Body Language: How to Build Trust & Connection, No Matter the Distance” by Erica Dhawan (St. Martin’s Press, $28.99).

You’ll understand digital body language and how it will affect what you say, verbally and physically. You’ll learn how to deal with various methods of modern communication, how to show respect from your corner office, and how to gain and feel trust when email replaces face-to-face, and how to speak influentially when you’re not in the room. If you might be heading back to Zoom meetings this fall for a while, you can’t go wrong with this book.

If you’re a C-suiter or are responsible for a thriving business, learn how to roll with all the changes afoot today by reading “Rogue Waves” by Jonathan Brill (McGraw Hill, $30).

Business Books Round-Up c.2021, various publishers $16.95-$30 Various page counts

This book teaches you how to recognize threats to your business, how to spot how deep the trouble could be and how to right your ship before it has a chance to sink. Bonus: it’s an easy and engaging read.

If you’re up for a business biography, look for “Made from Scratch: The Legendary Success Story of Texas Roadhouse” by Kent Taylor (Simon & Schuster, $27).

This is the story of a business run unconventionally, written by the guy who did it first. Part memoir, part business tale, this book also includes some helpful hints that anyone can use.

And finally, if it’s almost time to pack ‘er up and go home, “What To Do With Everything You Own to Leave the Legacy You Want” by Marni Jameson (The Experiment, $16.95) is what you should save out of the box.

You’ll learn how to make your assets make change, both in individual lives and in much bigger pictures. Find out how to leave things with meaning, how to ensure that your family is taken care of, creating endowments and establishing large legacies, what to do with the things nobody seems to want, how to preserve documents and photos for another generation, and what not to do even when you’re feeling guilty.

Easy to flip through, great for any-time reference, this is the kind of book to have, no matter what your age or bank account.

Or maybe you’re in the mood for a business book that’s even more different from these, above. In that case, head for your favorite library or bookstore. The librarians and booksellers there will be able to help you find exactly what fits for you.

Terri Schlichenmeyer’s reviews of business books are read in more than 260 publications in the U.S. and Canada.