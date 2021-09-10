Preseason questions remain

VOL. 45 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 10, 2021

With the Titans not having a game until Sept. 12 when host Arizona opens the season, we will wait on the traditional four downs until next week. Instead, this week we will look at four areas of concern heading into the regular season.

First down

The timing between Ryan Tannehill and the receivers. First due to the choice by the coaches and then by COVID, Ryan Tannehill got no work in preseason games. Neither did celebrated receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown. So that trio must get their timing down in practice and as the season goes on. Titans fans have to hope that they aren’t rusty to start the season.

Second down

Is the kicking situation stable? Sam Ficken came in off the waiver wire from the Jets (not exactly a confidence booster there), but he has done well in practice and the preseason. With Tucker McCann suffering an injury, it opened the door for Ficken to take the job. The real test begins versus Arizona, and Ficken has to know he is on a short leash and can’t afford a slump.

Third down

Third down defense. The Titans’ third-down defense was horrid last season. Has it been fixed to the point that the offense doesn’t feel like it has to win every game 38-35? There are many new pieces in place to try and generate a pass rush and fix these woes. The pressure is on defensive coordinator to make good on these changes.

Fourth down

How healthy will the Titans be? They are relatively injury-free, having made it through the preseason without any major problems with key players beyond the normal bumps and bruises. The COVID issue lingers, with eight players on that list.