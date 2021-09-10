VOL. 45 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 10, 2021

Chamber 101. An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

FRIDAY, SEPT. 3

Get Started Workshop

A two-hour workshop led by Rachel Meese, Cowork Columbia, and Danny Coleman, TN Small Business Development. Topics include: Get your ideas on paper, Draft a robust business plan, Make valuable local connections, Map-out next steps and more. 3-5 p.m. Cowork Columbia. Information

SATURDAY, SEPT. 4

Cheekwood Classic Car Show

Vintage car show featuring cars from the early to mid-twentieth century, including a 1927 Rolls-Royce Phantom I, a 1934 Packard Super Eight Victoria, a 1947 Chrysler Town & Country and more. Guests can also expect live music by a barbershop quartet, bar stations and local food trucks. Cheekwood Estate and Gardens, 1200 Forrest Park Drive. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Reserve tickets, advanced reservations required. Information

Robertson County Republicans

Guest speaker: Joni Bryant of the 917 Project. Meeting will celebrate the signing of the Constitution. Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Blvd., Springfield. Free. Breakfast and networking at 8:30, meeting at 9 a.m. RSVP suggested. Additional date: Monday, Sept. 27, Reagan Day Dinner. Gov. Bill Lee will speak. Information

TUESDAY, SEPT. 7

One Hour Wonder

Quarterly lunch-n-learns include lunch and focuses on topics that help strengthen business operations. This month Wendy Navarro of Navarro Creative Group will discuss “Social Media - Deep Dive & Best Practices.” Registration is required. American Job Center-Sumner County, 1598 Green Lea Blvd., Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8

Intro Nashville Informational Session

Intro Nashville provides participants with the tools that help unlock connections to the city. In a multiday, immersive format, participants discover what makes the region unique, Nashville’s history, the region’s economy, the inner workings of our public and private sectors, all while establishing new relationships with local business and community leaders. Register to participate in this Zoom meeting. You will receive Zoom login information in a confirmation email after you register. 10-10:30 a.m. Information

Maury Alliance Monthly Chamber Coffee

Join Maury Alliance and aMuse’um Children’s Museum for a free connect event. Members and future members are welcome to attend this free event. Coffee and refreshments will be served. Bring business cards. 123 West Seventh St., Columbia. 9-10 a.m. Information

THURSDAY, SEPT. 9

Season of Change: Nonprofit Updates Webinar

Review of the accounting and tax rules for nonprofit organizations via webinar. This free virtual event features Sean Owens, Ken Youngstead and Fran Leahy of KraftCPA’s. Earn two hours of CPE. 9-11 a.m. Information

Women in Business Luncheon

Speaker: Senator Marsha Blackburn. The Lodge at Southern Springs, 2000 Southern Springs Parkway, Spring Hill. Fee: $20 members, $25 non-members includes lunch. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Please register for this event. Information

Young Professionals on Location

Young Professionals on Location is designed for professionals 40 and younger to get a behind-the-scenes look at new businesses serving Williamson County. Curio Brewing Co., a coffee and brewery located in Franklin. Hear from the visionaries of Curio Brewing Company and have a chance to connect with other Williamson County young professionals for a casual networking. 216 Noah Dr., 3-4:40 p.m. Free. Beer and coffee available for purchase. Information

Rutherford Chamber Business after Hours

An informal social networking event designed to connect business professionals from across Rutherford County. Ferguson Enterprises, Inc., 540 New Salem, Murfreesboro. Fee: $10 members and $20 for future members. No registration is required. Information

SUNDAY, SEPT. 12

Vintage Base Ball

Stones River Scouts vs Cumberland Club of Nashville at The Hermitage, Quicksteps of Spring Hill vs Franklin Farriers at Rippavilla Plantation and Phoenix of East Nashville vs Nashville Maroons at the Bicentennial Mall. All games at 2 p.m. Information

MONDAY, SEPT. 13

Salon@615

Becca Stevens, President of Thistle Farms, Episcopal priest, social justice innovator and advocate for women around the world will discuss her book, “Practically Divine.” Main Library. 6:15-7:45 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, SEPT. 14

Clarksville Chamber 27th annual Membership Golf Scramble

Swan Lake Golf Course, 581 Dunbar Cave Road. Fee: $75 per player for members, in-cludes greens fees, ½ cart, lunch, dinner, snacks and beverages. Registration and lunch: 11 a.m. Shotgun start at noon. Information

Williamson 101

A chance for new members and potential members to learn how to maximize their membership with Williamson, Inc. Discover the many ways to volunteer, get involved, network, engage and connect while learning more about how to grow personally and professionally. Williamson, Inc. Conference Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Ste. 630, Franklin. 3:30-5 p.m. Fee: Free, but please register. Information

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Williamson County State of the Schools

Speakers: Jason Golden, superintendent, Williamson County Schools, and David Snowden, superintendent, Franklin Special School District. Williamson County Ag Ex-po Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: $85 members, $100 non-members/guests or $1,500 company table of 10.