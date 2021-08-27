S&P 500 ends August higher, its 7th straight monthly gain

VOL. 45 | NO. 35 | Friday, August 27, 2021

Stocks ended a wobbly day with mixed results on Wall Street Tuesday, but the S&P 500 still managed to close out August with a solid gain.

That marked the seventh straight winning month for the benchmark index, its longest such streak since early 2018.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% below the latest record high it had set just one day earlier. Weakness in Big Tech stocks weighed down the S&P 500, as well as the Nasdaq composite.

Small-company stocks rose. Energy prices ended lower.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.30% from 1.28% a day earlier.