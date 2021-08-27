VOL. 45 | NO. 35 | Friday, August 27, 2021

S&P 500 ekes out a record as the stock market finishes mixed The Associated Press Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



Stocks wound up mixed on Wall Street Monday, with the S&P 500 index managing just enough of a gain to mark another record high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped and small-company stocks fell. Gains for a handful of Big Tech companies were the main driver behind the 0.4% increase in the S&P 500 index, where slightly more stocks fell than rose.

Apple, Amazon and Facebook all rose 2% or more. The tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.9%.

Affirm soared 47% after the payments company announced a deal last week with Amazon to offer shoppers a buy-now-pay-later option that doesn't involve credit cards.